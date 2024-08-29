Melbourne Capital Group Broadens Malaysian Wealth Management Offering with Strategic Acquisition of Licensed Local Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne Capital Group (MCG), a leading Private Wealth management firm in the Asia Pacific Region is acquiring a company providing corporate and personal wealth management solutions based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The acquisition of the company, formerly known as Blueprint Planning, and its Capital Markets Service Licence [CMSL], will see Melbourne Capital Group broaden its wealth management offering to Malaysian clients, enabling the Company to provide financial planning services to Malaysians, and advise on Malaysian Unit Trusts, Malaysian Private Retirement Schemes, and other Malaysian investments.

From L-R: Raju K. Ramasamy (incoming Partner), Reuben Van Dijk (Director), Maria Omar (Compliance Director) of Melbourne Capital Group Ltd

The deal sees all employees and clients transfer to Melbourne Capital Group, with operations moving to their offices in UOA Corporate Tower, Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, Raju K. Ramasamy, founder of Blueprint Planning, joins Melbourne Capital Group as an incoming Partner.

Reuben van Djik, Director at Melbourne Capital Group, commented: "We are delighted to share this news of our strategic acquisition of a Malaysian CMSL, with a distinguished firm renowned for its deep understanding of the Malaysian market joining our group. This represents a significant milestone in our continued commitment to delivering exceptional wealth management solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. With the integration of their team and expertise, we are poised to enhance and broaden our service offering, particularly within Malaysia. The synergies between our international wealth management experience and local insights will allow us to offer a more comprehensive and nuanced approach to wealth preservation and growth."

Raju K. Ramasamy, incoming Partner at Melbourne Capital Group, commented: "Our clients will benefit from the ability to invest in Ringgit directly through investment platforms, resulting in significant savings on fees and currency exchange costs. For the past two decades, we have been dedicated to helping Malaysians grow and safeguard their wealth. Now, as we join forces with Melbourne Capital Group, renowned for its distinguished client offering and international wealth management expertise, we are excited to continue delivering the exceptional service our clients have trusted for years."

Photos are available on request.

About Melbourne Capital Group

Melbourne Capital Group is an award-winning, independent financial services company providing bespoke personal and corporate wealth management solutions. We listen to your individual circumstances and financial goals. By doing so, we can offer personalised wealth management strategies to help you achieve them. For more information visit www.melbournecapitalgroup.com

SOURCE Melbourne Capital Group