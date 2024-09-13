MELISHA LIN CROWNED MISS GRAND MALAYSIA 2024

Melisha Lin's triumph is a testament to her extraordinary stage presence, compelling public speaking prowess and unwavering self-confidence. A graduate of the University of Greenwich with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing Management, Melisha's passion for personal growth propelled her to distinguish herself and earn this prestigious title. No stranger to the global stage, she previously secured the title of Miss Supranational Malaysia 2021 and achieved a Top 24 finish at the Miss Supranational 2022 Finals in Poland. As a proud Chinese-Indian Malaysian, Melisha embodies the rich diversity of her heritage, fluently speaking four languages: English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

Melisha's dedication to mental health advocacy lies at the core of her mission. As the founder of You Are Not Alone (YANA), she strives to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental illness, with a particular emphasis on youth mental health. During the pandemic, YANA made a profound impact, reaching over 50,000 individuals, and continues to touch lives today. In recognition of its significant contributions, YANA was honoured with the Rotaract Most Outstanding Project award, standing out among 675 submissions worldwide.

As Miss Grand Malaysia 2024, Melisha Lin received a grand prize package including a RM12,000 cash prize sponsored by King King, a diamond ring worth RM20,000, a return flight to the Miss Grand International Finals in Cambodia and Thailand this October, as well as spa services, a gym membership, and an array of sponsored beauty and health products. Her next challenge awaits her as she prepares to represent Malaysia at the Miss Grand International 2024 finals, where she will compete among the world's best.

The event was further elevated by the esteemed presence of Ms. Teresa Chaivisut, Chief Operating Officer of Miss Grand International Public Company Limited, and the reigning Miss Grand International 2023, Luciana Fuster. Their attendance underscored the importance of Miss Grand Malaysia as a platform that nurtures and empowers the nation's young women.

Dr. Sean Wong, the visionary National Director of Miss Grand Malaysia and CEO of HyperLive Entertainment, played a pivotal role as the executive producer of the grand finals. Under his guidance, the event transcended mere beauty, focusing on the empowerment and development of Malaysia's brightest young talents.

Mr. Jment Lim, Founder of SunStrong Entertainment, expressed his pride in the successful collaboration, stating, "This partnership with HyperLive Entertainment has brought incredible synergy as we discover and nurture new talents. Our goal is to elevate these exceptional young women, empowering them with opportunities that extend far beyond the competition."

Reflecting on the event, Dr. Wong shared, "Miss Grand International has rapidly ascended to new heights, delivering world-class productions across the globe and captivating fans worldwide. We are profoundly grateful to Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, Ms. Teresa Chaivisut, and Miss Grand International Luciana Fuster for their unwavering support and for providing us with this invaluable platform to foster young women's development. Our heartfelt thanks also extend to SunStrong Entertainment for their belief in our vision, as well as to all our partners and sponsors for their trust."

The evening also saw Geetha William and Lilyannie being crowned as the 1st and 2nd Runners-Up, while Linasni, Kiki Khor, and Tito secured the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Runner-Up positions respectively. This monumental event was brought to life thanks to the support of dedicated sponsors, including The Ascott Limited, LYF Chinatown Kuala Lumpur, Paul Choo, Niang Jia, Key Ng, OlyLife, HH Herb & Health, Deese Vivante, PuraVida, Kafen, Anyo Group, Hollylife, Gemilang Event Management, Ceres Jewels, Lavisha Malaysia, King King, LYC Group, Amber Chia Academy, Movement Dynamics, Make Up Miracle, Sunshine Asia Group, Eric Hen Couture, and Adam Chen. Their invaluable contributions were key to the success of this landmark event.

As the anticipation mounts for the Miss Grand International Finals on 25 October 2024 in Thailand, all eyes will be on Melisha Lin, who carries Malaysia's hopes and aspirations. With her formidable talents and unyielding determination, she is set to make a powerful impression on the global stage in her pursuit of the coveted crown.

About Miss Grand Malaysia

Miss Grand Malaysia is one of Malaysia's leading beauty pageants, dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and empowering young women. The pageant focuses on developing their skills, confidence, and public speaking abilities, offering them the platform to shine both nationally and internationally.

SOURCE HyperLive Entertainment