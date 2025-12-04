Menarini Asia-Pacific Expands Production Facilities, Strengthening Indonesia's Role as Regional Manufacturing Hub

Menarini announces the expansion of MiLab facilities in Cikarang, including a new warehouse and enhanced production facility to meet growing export demands.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European biopharmaceutical company, Menarini Asia-Pacific ("Menarini"), announced the expansion of its export manufacturing hub, PT. Menarini Indria Laboratories ("Milab"), in Cikarang, West Java, during a press briefing today. This strategic milestone positions Menarini to meet growing regional demand while elevating Indonesia's role in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The expansion equips Milab to handle increasing export volumes, with upgraded facilities doubling packaging speeds to enhance efficiency. In 2023, Dermatix—a leading Scar Management brand, including both Dermatix Ultra and Dermatix Kids—was first exported to six countries, including South Korea. Menarini has since expanded its export reach to 12 countries, with China as the newest destination where export volumes to China are expected to reach 700,000 units by end of this year.

The event welcomed key government figures, including Saribua Siahaan, Director of Investment Promotion for Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry/BKPM of the Republic of Indonesia and Dita Novianti Sugandi Argadiredja, Director of Pharmaceutical Production and Distribution, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. Their presence highlighted the fundamental partnership between Menarini and the government in advancing healthcare and industrial goals, positioning Indonesia as a key manufacturing and export hub in Asia-Pacific.

With support from the Indonesian government, Milab has achieved remarkable growth. From 2023 to 2025, its total export volume for Dermatix as well as other oral solid and oral liquid pharmaceutical products more than doubled, reaching a projected cumulative total of 2.8 million units by 2025. This growth is driven by significant investments in advanced infrastructure and technology, enabling the facility to meet the increasing international demand.

"This milestone reflects the confidence of global investors like Menarini in Indonesia's manufacturing potential," added Saribua Siahaan, Director of Investment Promotion for Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry/BKPM of the Republic of Indonesia. "Milab's expansion also demonstrates how sustainability can play a central role in industrial growth, aligning with Indonesia's vision for green industry development and enhancing our contribution to the global pharmaceutical supply chain."

As part of its commitment to responsible manufacturing and global standards, sustainability remains an integral part of Milab's journey. The facility's achievements include the prestigious Gold Flag for compliance with ISO 14001, ISO 45001, the OHS Management System with 166 Criteria, and ISO 50001 certifications. These accolades reaffirm Menarini's unwavering commitment to sustainability, workplace safety, and energy efficiency, all critical to enhancing Indonesia's growing global competitiveness in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Ministry of Health appreciates Menarini's contribution in supporting national goals through increased production capacity and expanded export markets. The development of the Milab facility in Cikarang serves as a concrete example of how public and private sector collaboration can position Indonesia as an increasingly competitive player in both the regional and global healthcare supply chain," said Dita Novianti Sugandi Argadiredja, Director of Pharmaceutical Production and Distribution, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia.

"Milab has firmly positioned us as a key player in Indonesia's pharmaceutical industry, reflecting Menarini's ongoing commitment to continuously evaluate and expand in regional markets with a focus on efficiency and the highest product quality standards. We recognize that our success relies heavily on our people, so we always prioritize their development across all operations. As an Italian pharmaceutical company with a strong regional presence, Menarini is dedicated to supporting local export growth and strengthening Indonesia's role as a regional manufacturing hub, while proudly establishing ourselves on the global stage," said Idham Hamzah, President Director of Menarini Indonesia.

Aligned with the Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision and Indonesia's 2025-2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan, this milestone highlights the power of public-private collaboration in driving export growth and industrial innovation while elevating Indonesia's global standing. Through its export activities and integration of sustainable practices, Menarini is fueling economic growth while fostering innovation and responsible pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its partnership with Milab showcases how innovation, sustainability, and bold partnerships can drive Indonesia's pharmaceutical industry to bring impact to the global stage.

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, the world's largest Italian biopharmaceutical company with a heritage of nearly 140 years and over 17,000 employees in more than 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, with a direct presence in 13 major healthcare markets and over 3000 employees, Menarini's vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval, and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Anti-infectives, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men's Health.

For more information, visit www.menariniapac.com



About PT. Menarini Indria Laboratories

PT. Menarini Indria Laboratories is an established joint venture between Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd. and PT. Indria since 2011. Located in Cikarang, West Java, PT. Menarini Indria Laboratories is a Pharmaceutical manufacturing company producing solids, semi-solids, liquids and medical devices. In order to stay on the leading edge of the market, PT. Menarini Indria Laboratories strives to provide pharmaceutical products and medical devices to patients and customers which meet the international standards of cGMP. Driven by a commitment to high quality and ongoing innovation, PT. Menarini Indria Laboratories' product portfolio and market range are continuously evolving, and the company continues to develop exciting new products while maintaining existing brands. PT. Menarini Indria Laboratories now actively targets the export market including Singapore, Malaysia, and other countries in the Asia Pacific.



About Menarini Indonesia (PT Transfarma Medica Indah)

Menarini Indonesia is part of the Menarini Group, an Italian multinational pharmaceutical company committed to improving people's quality of life through healthcare innovation. With over 130 years of experience, Menarini has become one of the leading pharmaceutical market leaders in the world. In Indonesia, this commitment is also realized through our production facility, PT Menarini Indria Laboratories. This serves as tangible proof of Menarini's support for the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

