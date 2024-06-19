Menarini Asia-Pacific partners with Pharmacosmos to expand its reach of MonoFer® to Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Asia-Pacific (Menarini) today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Pharmacosmos A/S (Pharmacosmos), to include exclusive rights to commercialise MonoFer® (ferric derisomaltose) in Singapore and Malaysia. This builds upon the successful collaboration between the companies for MonoFer® in Australia. Menarini will manage all aspects of MonoFer®'s marketing, sales and distribution in Singapore and Malaysia.

MonoFer® is an innovative high-dose intravenous (IV) iron preparation shown to be effective in treating iron deficiency across multiple therapeutic patient groups[1] and allows for the administration of high doses of iron over a short period of time[2], offering patients a more efficient iron correction treatment. MonoFer® is now approved in more than 40 countries globally with more than 46 million doses administered[3].

Iron deficiency is often associated with chronic conditions like heart failure, gastrointestinal and gynaecological conditions, and manifests through symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath, significantly impacting patients' quality of life[4]. It is a common cause of anaemia worldwide, presenting a major public health challenge. In South and Southeast Asian countries, the prevalence of anaemia is 47% in non-pregnant women, 52% in pregnant women[5] and 54% in those aged 60 years and above in Asia[6]. The condition can lead to more serious complications such as postpartum haemorrhage[7] in expectant mothers and increased all-cause mortality among the elderly[8].

"We are delighted to be the trusted partner of Pharmacosmos to expand the reach of MonoFer® to more patients in Singapore and Malaysia," said Glen Godresse, Chief Executive Officer of Menarini Asia-Pacific. "With MonoFer®, we are broadening our product portfolio to address a clear and present need for more innovative iron deficiency treatments. Our robust in-market capabilities will ensure that more patients receive this important therapy."

"Having partners who are equally passionate in improving lives is central to our mission of changing the way iron deficiency is treated," said Chief Commercial Officer of Pharmacosmos, Claes C Stroem. "The competence level, agility and track record of Menarini Asia-Pacific is very impressive, and we are very pleased to make MonoFer® available to the many patients suffering from iron deficiency anaemia in Singapore and Malaysia through this partnership."

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostic company with a heritage of over 135 years and over 17,000 employees in 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini's vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval, and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Anti-infectives, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men's Health.

For more information, visit www.menariniapac.com

About Pharmacosmos

Pharmacosmos Group, headquartered in Holbaek, Denmark, and founded in 1965, is a highly specialised company focused on carbohydrate chemistry and a global leader in the development of innovative treatments for patients suffering from iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia. With companies in the UK, Nordics, Germany, the USA, and China, as well as through partners, Pharmacosmos markets its products around the world. With a strong and ongoing commitment to R&D, Pharmacosmos is able to leverage a unique carbohydrate production platform along with deep expertise in the synthesis of iron-carbohydrate complexes. The Pharmacosmos Group has more than 500 employees.

For more information, visit www.pharmacosmos.com

SOURCE Menarini Asia-Pacific