Mentech showcases photovoltaic energy storage products at Malaysia's International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference (IGEM)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference (IGEM) in Malaysia is the largest trade event in Southeast Asia for green technology and ecological solutions. The exhibition focuses on the application of green technology, environmental protection, and renewable energy. It serves as an ideal platform for solution providers and green energy companies to enter the rapidly expanding ASEAN market by showcasing the latest innovations under the IGEM brand to policymakers, government agencies, investors, and the general public.

Mentech's debut at this exhibition is its balcony photovoltaic energy storage series, which is suitable for various scenarios, whether it is for homes, recreational vehicles, or outdoor activities, it can meet your energy needs. It has a maximum AC power output capacity of up to 2200W, which can meet the demands of various high-energy-consuming devices, whether they are household appliances or industrial equipment. It supports a maximum of 1500W photovoltaic charging, enabling green energy and sustainable development. The product supports flexible expansion of battery capacity, with a maximum capacity of up to 10 kWh, catering to more energy demands. The product is equipped with a mobile app for control and also features peak shaving and valley filling functions, allowing for optimal energy distribution over time. By allocating energy usage time reasonably, it achieves the best electricity usage effect, bringing more convenience and comfort to your life.

Mentech also showcased its portable energy storage 5G broadband PowFi series at this exhibition, which is a dual power supply energy storage product for the power grid. It has received high attention from visitors. It precisely focuses on outdoor needs and, while providing outdoor power supply, innovatively adds outdoor network functions. It serves as both a power source and a network source, providing stable 5G network connectivity for up to 128 users simultaneously. With a peak power output of 780W, it also offers a large-capacity super-fast charging source. With this product, outdoor power supply and network connectivity are no longer a problem, allowing users to fully enjoy outdoor life and explore more outdoor activities.

Mentech is a high-tech enterprise that integrates research and development, production, sales, and services. It consistently prioritizes product safety throughout the R&D and manufacturing processes and has implemented strict safety protocols and regulations to ensure the safety of its products for consumers. Mentech provides customers with high-quality products and solutions in multiple industry fields.

