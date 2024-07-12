Merlin Entertainments Group's Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Harry Styles Wax Figure on Limited-Time Display Showcasing the Music Icon's Distinctive Fashion Charm

HONG KONG, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a brand under the Merlin Entertainments Group, has announced the arrival of a wax figure of Harry Styles in Hong Kong! Music talent Harry Styles has risen to global stardom with his exceptional musical talent and unique artistic style, captivating legions of fans and earning widespread critical acclaim. The wax figure is now on display at the music zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and will be exhibited for a limited time till 5 January 2025. Fans won't want to miss this rare opportunity to get up close and personal with their idol.

The wax figure, which is now on display in the Music Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, represents Harry Styles' iconic look from his "LOVE ON TOUR" concert (Glasgow, Scotland). The figure is dressed in a retro-inspired denim ensemble with contrasting yellow and blue colours, adorned with pendants around the seams and colour blocks, complemented by two strawberry embroideries on the front. The well-fitted tailoring accentuated the charm and appeal of this multi-talented, dazzling star. The overall look was both playful and showcased his unique style. Harry Styles is renowned for his groundbreaking fashion style, actively promoting the idea that beautiful clothing has no gender boundaries. He has brought gender-defying outfits to the stage, earning the admiration and appreciation of the younger generation. This patchwork outfit perfectly represents his cross-over achievements in both the music and fashion industries, showcasing his unique influence in these two spheres and bringing endless surprises to his devoted fans.

Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, shared, "The development of music and fashion requires a spirit like Harry Styles', who continues to pursue breakthroughs even after achieving success. He has brought a lot of inspiration to Madame Tussauds, encouraging us to never stop innovating."

The Music Zone where Harry Styles' wax figure is displayed features three main themed areas - Recording Studio, Superstar Stage, and 360-degree Stage. These areas showcase the evolving fashion trends of different eras in the music industry, combining elements of music icons, music, trends, and technology. Visitors can immerse yourselves in an array of interactive experiences and encounter global superstars at this captivating destination.

