MerryLife Biomedical Reports Positive Phase 1 Results and Plans for Global Phase 2 Trial for TML-6, an Oral Multi-Targeted Investigational Therapy for Alzheimer's Disease

TAINAN, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MerryLife Biomedical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced positive Phase 1 results for TML-6, its investigational oral therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study demonstrated that TML-6 was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile, supporting its continued clinical development.

TML-6 is designed to modulate the autolysosomal system and interconnected cellular pathways involved in protein clearance, neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and aging-related neuronal dysfunction—key biological processes underlying the progression of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases (PD). Disruption of these pathways is increasingly recognized as central to neurodegeneration.

Based on these results, MerryLife is preparing to initiate a global Phase 2 program in early Alzheimer's disease, enrolling individuals with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia. The study is planned to include approximately 210 participants across the United States, Sweden, and Taiwan. The Phase 2 program will further evaluate safety and tolerability and explore disease-related biomarkers associated with multi-pathway modulation.

In parallel, MerryLife is exploring the potential relevance of TML-6 in Parkinson's disease, where similar pathological mechanisms contribute to disease progression. The company will present additional preclinical data and clinical development insights on TML-6 at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference in Copenhagen on March 19, 2026.

"Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's arise from complex, interconnected biological processes that are difficult to address with single-target therapies," said Dr. Ih-Jen Su, Chief Executive Officer of MerryLife Biomedical. "TML-6 represents a multi-targeted approach with an oral formulation and a favorable safety profile, supporting earlier intervention and the potential to slow disease progression in areas of significant unmet medical need."

TML-6 is a first-in-class, orally administered, multi-targeted investigational therapy designed to modulate autolysosomal and aging-related pathways implicated in neurodegeneration.

MerryLife Biomedical Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases by targeting aging-related and disease-relevant biological pathways.

