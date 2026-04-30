Mesh Doubles Down on Asia-Pacific Expansion, Appointing Jason Ne Win as CEO of APAC

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading universal crypto payments network, today announced the appointment of Jason Ne Win as the company's first CEO of APAC. The move signals a major strategic expansion for Mesh into the Asia-Pacific region, coming on the heels of the company's recent $75 million Series C funding round and its milestone $1 billion unicorn valuation.

In his new role, Ne Win will spearhead Mesh's regional growth strategy, focusing on scaling localized payment rails, and deepening integrations with the region's largest digital wallets and financial institutions. As the global landscape for digital assets shifts from speculation to real-world utility, APAC has emerged as an engine for crypto-native financial infrastructure. According to McKinsey, Stablecoin payments sent from Asia represent the largest source of volume, accounting for about $245 billion in payments, or 60 percent of the total.

"The APAC region is home to an incredibly tech-savvy population and a massive stablecoin market," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "Asia is not just a market for us; it is a frontier of the tokenized economy. Jason's relationships and deep expertise in navigating APAC will position Mesh strongly as we enter this next phase of growth and position us to lead the way in seamless and compliant crypto payments across the region."

Ne Win brings over a decade of experience across executive leadership, strategy, and market expansion. Most recently, Ne Win spent five years at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, serving as Chief of Staff to two successive CEOs - Changpeng Zhao and Richard Teng. Alongside that role, he led global government relations, enterprise strategy and planning, central project management, and high-stakes crisis response, operating across multiple markets regionally and globally during one of the most consequential periods in digital assets history.

"APAC is home, and joining Mesh feels like the right move at the right moment," said Jason Ne Win. "The infrastructure for crypto payments across the region is still being written, and Mesh has the product, the team, and the backing to define it. I'm excited to build and scale something that genuinely works for businesses and consumers across the region, not just in the major markets."

This appointment follows a period of rapid momentum for Mesh. In the last year, Mesh has expanded into additional regions such as Latin America and Europe, fueling product development and strengthening a global network. The company's infrastructure is used by leading platforms including PayPal, MetaMask, Revolut, and Shift4, serving more than 900 million users worldwide.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://meshpay.com/.

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SOURCE Mesh