Messari Expands Market Intelligence Services to Asia

Singapore will serve as the location for Messari's newly established Asia hub.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, a leading provider of digital assets market intelligence products, today announced its strategic expansion into Asia with the establishment of its new entity in Singapore. This expansion will enable Messari to empower Asia-based businesses, compliance teams, builders, and investors to seamlessly and diligently participate in the digital assets economy.

Messari's expansion into Asia is a significant milestone in its mission to provide advanced digital assets market intelligence and data-driven solutions to a global clientele. This expansion demonstrates Messari's recognition of the region's dynamic economic growth, technological advancements, and its increasing demand for forward-thinking financial solutions.

"We're thrilled to continue our company's momentum by expanding into Asia. Our decision was driven by the region's pivotal contributions to advancing our industry," said Messari CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Selkis. "Singapore, with its forward-thinking regulatory environment and strategic location, was the natural choice for our expansion. We believe that by entering the Asian market, we can catalyze international businesses and individuals to embrace digital assets in a compliant and diligent manner."

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), shared, "MAS sees much potential in the growth of a responsible and trusted digital asset ecosystem. As we seek to foster a culture of continued responsible innovation with tangible and real-economy benefits in the FinTech sector, we welcome and look forward to Messari's operations in Singapore and the acceleration of its growth in the region."

Messari has established itself as a reliable resource in the U.S. for providing tailored products and services designed to empower teams and drive productivity and efficiency. Offering a range of products, Messari has become a trusted source for those interested in navigating the digital assets economy. For more details on Messari's Enterprise, Pro, and Protocol Reporting offerings, please visit messari.io.

About Messari

Founded in 2018, Messari is the leading provider of digital assets market intelligence products that help professionals navigate digital assets/Web3 with confidence. We bring transparency and smarter qualitative and quantitative analytics to the industry by combining a global research database with a comprehensive suite of data visualization and asset discovery tools. We help drive smarter participation in digital assets from individuals and institutions alike. Learn more at messari.io.

CONTACT: Mary Dawson, [email protected]

SOURCE Messari