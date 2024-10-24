Meta, Omnichat, and KINTO: A Winning Partnership for WhatsApp Commerce

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichat , a leading chat commerce platform, recently hosted an informative Leadership Forum titled "Chat to Checkout: Boosting Sales & Loyalty with WhatsApp." Industry leaders from Meta , the social media giant, and KINTO , Toyota's forward-thinking mobility service provider, discussed the transformative power of conversational commerce and its potential to elevate brand visibility in competitive landscapes.

Omnichat, a Meta WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, highlighted the unique features of its WhatsApp commerce solution that can revolutionise business operations. By leveraging Messenger and WhatsApp, businesses can enhance customer funnels, streamline store management, and boost sales. Omnichat's solution transforms customer journeys, from initial inquiries to order fulfilment, creating a seamless and engaging experience.

Alan Chan, CEO and Founder of Omnichat, said, "KINTO's experience exemplifies the transformative power of the WhatsApp Business Platform. By leveraging Omnichat's platform, KINTO has streamlined customer interactions, reduced costs, and improved customer retention. This success story highlights the immense potential of the WhatsApp Business Platform for businesses across the region."

According to Business Messaging Usage Research, at least one in three APAC consumers chats with a business once a week. This indicates the next era of customer engagement, where consumers expect to communicate with brands using their favourite messaging apps.

Vicky Yiu, APAC Strategic Partnership Manager of META, said, "A recent study revealed that 50% of APAC customers prioritise customer experience over other factors. Businesses across the SEA region are increasingly adopting business messaging platforms like WhatsApp to engage customers in meaningful conversations. This shift is not just about communication; it's about creating a customer-centric business model that leverages the immediacy and intimacy of messaging to drive engagement and loyalty."

"Meta's Business Messaging tools have enabled business owners to seamlessly distribute offers and exclusive promotions, enhancing conversion rates and strengthening customer relationships. This approach supports direct engagement and amplifies the overall customer experience, making it a valuable component of any modern tech stack."

Recognising the immense potential of conversational commerce, KINTO seamlessly integrated Omnichat's WhatsApp commerce solution. This implementation allows KINTO to cater to all customer needs and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Omnichat's "Chat to order" functionality revolutionised the car rental booking process for KINTO customers. By seamlessly enabling customers to place orders and specify their preferences directly through WhatsApp, KINTO streamlined operations and reduced the burden on its customer service team. This frictionless booking experience not only enhanced customer satisfaction but also contributed to increased sales and revenue.

Omnichat's marketing features proved to be a goldmine for KINTO's customer data. KINTO gained invaluable insights into customer preferences, behaviours, and demographics by meticulously capturing and analysing customer information. This data-driven approach enabled KINTO to develop highly targeted marketing campaigns that resonated with specific customer segments. As a result, the company experienced a significant increase in conversion rates and overall return on investment.

Evert Ong, KINTO's Chief Operating Officer, shared, "When KINTO launched the daily rental service, we realised we needed a more effective way to engage with our customers. By leveraging WhatsApp, we explored various capabilities for engagement and productivity improvement. Our response time to inquiries has improved significantly, leading to better customer retention."

"The Omnichat team has been exceptionally supportive throughout this process. From pre-sales to implementation and ongoing enhancements, they have consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our business and have responded promptly,"

Omnichat is unwavering in its commitment to unlocking the full potential of conversational commerce for businesses. It does so through its comprehensive chat commerce solutions across WhatsApp Business Platform, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.

About KINTO

KINTO, powered by Toyota Financial Services Singapore, redefines car rentals with a focus on convenience and customer satisfaction. KINTO offers a delightful car rental experience that sets new quality standards. More than just car rentals, KINTO prioritises its customers. Learn more at https://one.kinto-sg.com/ and discover a hassle-free way to get behind the wheel.

About Omnichat

Omnichat is a highly regarded chat commerce integration platform that operates in the Asia-Pacific region. It has established itself as a leader in facilitating conversational commerce. With a trusted user base of over 5,000 companies, Omnichat enables businesses to engage with customers seamlessly through various communication channels. Its primary focus is to drive sales and foster stronger relationships between companies and their customers. Learn more at: https://www.omnichat.ai/sg .

