MetaComp Group Completes Tether Gold (XAUT) Proof-of-Concept and Launches Commercial Tokenised Gold Capabilities for Institutional Clients

MetaComp Group validates tokenised gold across three use cases — cross-border payments, long-term value preservation, and gold-collateralised working capital — following a live proof-of-concept that successfully executed a US$10,000 equivalent cross-border transfer from USD in a Singapore bank account to EUR in a European bank account via XAUT, and a proof-of-concept test of US$300,000 XAUT collateralised lending. The commercial launch encompasses 24/7 OTC trading through MetaComp Pte. Ltd. and USD/USDT/USDC lending against XAUT collateral through MetaComp Cayman Limited, available immediately to accredited and institutional clients. This milestone comes as gold trades near historic highs, amid sustained macroeconomic uncertainty and accelerating institutional demand for safe-haven assets with on-chain mobility.

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Group, Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions bridging fiat and digital asset capabilities across payments and treasury management, today announced the successful completion of a proof-of-concept for XAUT (Tether Gold) across three institutional use cases: cross-border payments, long-term value preservation, and gold-collateralised working capital. The Group is now launching commercial roll-out of these capabilities, bringing tokenised gold fully into its unified Web2.5 digital financial infrastructure.

Image: Photos taken at The Web2.5 Gold Standard — Bridging Payments, Wealth and Liquidity with XAUT, hosted by MetaComp and jointly hosted by Tether and Solana during Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok.

Trading in XAUT is provided by MetaComp Pte. Ltd., licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution for Digital Payment Token (DPT) and Cross-border Money Transfer services through its StableX Network platform. The XAUT-collateralised lending facility is operated by MetaComp Cayman Limited, a qualified affiliate within MetaComp Group, and is subject to applicable regulatory requirements in its operating jurisdiction.

Serving over 1,000 institutional and accredited clients across major financial hubs globally, MetaComp Group extends its institutional-grade digital asset suite to include tokenised gold — giving clients T+0 settlement and access to USD, USDT, or USDC against pledged XAUT collateral.

Gold reached record highs above US$5,000 per ounce in early 20261, driven by central bank accumulation, geopolitical risk premiums, and persistent inflation expectations. For institutions that require around-the-clock gold exposure, tokenised gold delivers the safety of physical gold with the speed and flexibility of digital markets.

Market Context: Tokenised Gold at Institutional Scale

According to Tiger Research, the tokenised commodity market grew fourfold in a single year, reaching US$7.1 billion in February 2026, with XAUT and PAXG together accounting for 73% of that total.2 In Q4 2025, tokenised gold trading volume jumped by 345%, exceeding US$126 billion — surpassing all major gold ETFs except GLD by trading volume, according to CEX.io.3 Full-year 2025 tokenised gold trading volume reached US$178 billion, placing tokenised gold as the world's second-largest gold investment product by trading volume. Standard Chartered forecasts tokenised RWAs reaching US$2 trillion by 2028, with demand accelerating as institutions seek fast, compliant infrastructure bridging fiat and digital settlement. 4

Pillar One: XAUT for Cross-Border Payments — Proof-of-Concept Results

MetaComp Group successfully completed a live proof-of-concept demonstrating XAUT as an efficient medium for cross-border money transfers. In the test, MetaComp executed a US$10,000 equivalent cross-border transfer from USD to EUR by purchasing XAUT with USD in Singapore and subsequently selling XAUT into EUR — with the full proceeds delivered directly into a European bank account. The end-to-end process demonstrated faster settlement, streamlined operations, and competitive cost dynamics relative to traditional correspondent banking channels.

The proof-of-concept validated XAUT as a high-integrity, gold-backed settlement medium for cross-border capital flows, capable of operating across currency corridors alongside existing banking infrastructure. Compared with conventional wire transfers, the XAUT-based transaction demonstrated faster settlement, streamlined execution, and on-chain transparency, with fiat delivery completed on both ends of the transaction.

The significance of this proof-of-concept extends beyond efficiency. By using a gold stablecoin as the intermediary settlement medium, the transfer integrates the value preservation characteristics historically associated with gold into a programmable, cross-border workflow. This may offer a compelling alternative for institutional treasury operations where preserving value during settlement is a key consideration.

As regulators and institutions globally continue to explore tokenised asset rails for international payments, MetaComp Group's validated framework positions it at the forefront of this transition. The cross-border payment capability is provided through MetaComp Pte. Ltd.'s MAS licence for Cross-border Money Transfer services, ensuring full regulatory compliance across all transactions.

Pillar Two: XAUT for Value Preservation — Gold in Digital Form

Gold has served as the institutional hedge of last resort across millennia of macroeconomic cycles. XAUT brings this time-tested asset into the digital age: each token is backed by physical gold held in Swiss vaults and redeemable on demand, providing the same foundational store-of-value properties as physical gold while enabling on-chain mobility and 24/7 market access.

Through MetaComp's OTC desk, institutions can trade XAUT around the clock with T+0 settlement, capturing price exposure and managing portfolio allocation without the settlement friction or time constraints of traditional gold markets. Having processed over US$10 billion in payment and OTC volume in 2025 at a monthly run rate exceeding US$1 billion, MetaComp brings proven execution infrastructure to the tokenised gold market, providing institutional-grade liquidity and execution quality.

Pillar Three: XAUT as Working Capital Collateral — Gold as Productive Capital

Accessible via WealthX*, the group-level treasury and wealth management solution, clients holding XAUT can pledge it as collateral to access USD, USDT, or USDC across open-term, 1-, 12-, 18-, and 24-month structures.

For institutions managing treasury across multiple currencies and jurisdictions, this makes XAUT a productive asset: maintaining long exposure to gold while unlocking dollar liquidity for deployment, fully within MetaComp's payments and treasury management* infrastructure. Rather than liquidating gold positions to meet short-term capital requirements, institutions can borrow directly against their XAUT holdings — preserving upside exposure while accessing the working capital required to execute across their business operations.

Gold-collateralised lending at institutional terms represents a structural expansion of the utility of tokenised gold. By integrating lending directly into the same platform institutions use for payments and treasury management, MetaComp Group significantly reduces the operational complexity of maintaining gold as a passive asset. XAUT held on MetaComp Group's platform can now simultaneously serve as a commodity-backed stablecoin, a cross-border payment instrument, and a source of working capital liquidity, all within an institutional control framework designed to support compliance with applicable legal, regulatory and risk requirements.

Deepening the Web2.5 Digital Asset Ecosystem with Stable Chain

The addition of XAUT deepens MetaComp's existing digital asset ecosystem. Through MetaComp's collaboration with Stable — announced in December 2025 — XAUT0 tokens on StableChain are accessible within the StableX Network, extending XAUT's utility across MetaComp's cross-border payment and settlement infrastructure. Clients benefit from the speed and programmability of Stable Chain's USDT-native network while operating fully within MetaComp's regulated compliance framework.

The product is available to accredited and institutional clients immediately.

Expanding the Group-Level Platform Across Asset Classes

Dr. Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Alpha Ladder Group, said:

"Gold has always been the institutional hedge of last resort — but until now, holding it in digital form meant locking up capital. Our proof-of-concept has demonstrated that XAUT can function not only as a passive asset, but as a live cross-border payment instrument and a source of working capital through collateralised lending. XAUT collateralised lending changes that equation entirely. This is part of a deliberate expansion of the MetaComp Group's product suite: we are systematically bringing every major asset class — from Bitcoin to gold-backed tokens — into a single, compliant Web2.5 architecture where institutions can access yield, liquidity, and settlement without choosing between the traditional financial system and the digital one. What we are building is not a digital payments company that added lending but a group-level platform designed from the ground up to serve the full capital lifecycle of institutional treasuries."

Eddie Hui, Co-President of MetaComp, said:

"For our clients, this is straightforward: they hold XAUT, and now they can put it to work. They do not have to sell a position to access USD liquidity. They don't have to move across platforms or navigate a separate lender. Through CAMP, the same interface they already use for cross-border payments and treasury management, they can pledge, borrow, and manage the full lifecycle of a gold-backed loan — in minutes, not days. That is what institutional-grade infrastructure is supposed to feel like. We built the platform so that every new asset class we add is immediately accessible to the same 1,000-plus clients already on the network, without friction, and without compromising on compliance. The cross-border payment proof-of-concept is a testament to that — XAUT moving seamlessly from USD to EUR, delivered into a European bank, end-to-end on our platform."

The launch furthers MetaComp's position at the forefront of real-world asset adoption within Singapore's regulated digital finance ecosystem.

Already operating at an industrial scale, MetaComp processed over US$10 billion in payment and OTC volume across 13+ stablecoins in 2025 at a monthly run rate exceeding US$1 billion, while MetaComp Group's wealth AUM surpassed US$500 million across its solutions.

* All products and/or services in relation to securities and capital markets products are offered and operated solely by Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd. The XAUT-collateralised lending facility is operated by MetaComp Cayman Limited, a qualified affiliate within MetaComp Group, and is subject to applicable regulatory requirements in its operating jurisdiction.

#This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. CAMP is owned by MetaComp Pte. Ltd., with its solutions operated under robust regulatory frameworks. MetaComp Pte. Ltd. holds a Major Payment Institution licence. Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd. holds a Capital Markets Services licence in custodial services, dealing in capital markets services, and a Recognised Market Operator licence. Asia Green Fund Management Pte. Ltd. holds a Capital Markets Services licence in fund management. Nothing herein constitutes an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or deal in any commodity or digital asset; any access to such products is subject to applicable laws and licensing requirements.

About MetaComp Group

MetaComp Group and its affiliates deliver regulated digital financial services spanning cross-border payments, FX settlement, stablecoin infrastructure, OTC trading, AML/CFT compliance intelligence, agentic finance, custody, wealth management, collateralised lending, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation. MetaComp Pte. Ltd. is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution for Digital Payment Token and Cross-border Money Transfer services. Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., the group's MAS-licensed CMS and RMO affiliate, provides treasury and investment services. Additional group affiliates hold licences and registrations in their respective operating jurisdictions.



About MetaComp

MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments, treasury, and wealth management on an institutional, group-level platform. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution to provide Digital Payment Token (DPT) and Cross-border Money Transfer (CBMT) services, MetaComp serves more than 1,000 institutional and accredited clients across major financial hubs globally.

In 2025, the group-level platform processed over US$10 billion in payment and OTC volume across 13+ stablecoins, operating at a monthly run rate exceeding US$1 billion. Through the StableX Network, institutions move, convert and manage capital across fiat and stablecoin rails within a compliant, unified Web2.5 financial architecture. Treasury and investment services are provided through Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., MetaComp's MAS-licensed affiliate holding Capital Markets Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licences, with wealth AUM surpassing US$500 million across its solutions.

MetaComp has raised US$35 million in its Pre-A funding rounds to date and achieved full-year net profitability in 2025, reflecting strong institutional demand for regulated Web2.5 financial solutions.

Learn more at www.mce.sg , or follow MetaComp on X @MetaCompHQ and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/metacompsg ).

Sources

¹Gold tops US$5,000 as global upheaval fuels precious metals rally (Jan 2026) https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/international/global/gold-tops-us5000-global-upheaval-fuels-precious-metals-rally

2 Tiger Research, 2026 Commodity Tokenization Market Analysis (March 2026) https://reports.tiger-research.com/p/2026-commoditymarket

3 CEX.io Research, Tokenized Gold Trading Volume Surpassed Leading Gold ETFs (January 2026). https://blog.cex.io/ecosystem/tokenized-gold-surpassed-leading-gold-etfs-35282

4 Standard Chartered sees tokenized real-world assets reaching $2 trillion by 2028 — 'vast majority' on Ethereum https://www.theblock.co/post/377059/standard-chartered-tokenized-rwa-2-trillion-2028-ethereum

SOURCE MetaComp Group