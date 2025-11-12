METAL JAPAN 2025: bedra Expands Presence in Japan, Empowering Japan's AI Manufacturing with Advanced Copper Alloys

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bedra Vietnam Alloy Materials (bedra Vietnam), a subsidiary of the century-old German brand bedra, is participating in the METAL JAPAN 2025 in Tokyo from November 12 to 14. In its consecutive years at the event, bedra Vietnam is accelerating its strategic expansion into the Japanese market, with a focus on meeting the rising demand for high-performance materials in AI infrastructure and precision manufacturing. Visitors are invited to explore the company's latest innovations at booth 34-40 .

At the core of bedra Vietnam's showcase is a portfolio of advanced copper alloy solutions tailored for two critical applications: busbar systems in AI data centers and liquid cooling components for AI servers.

In response to the escalating power demands and reliability standards of AI-driven data centers, bedra Vietnam presents a comprehensive busbar solution. As a critical element in AI data infrastructure, the busbar not only functions as a current conduit but also underpins system stability by efficiently distributing power to all key components within a server.

bedra Vietnam's high-purity copper busbars, produced through dedicated manufacturing lines, are engineered to minimize energy loss while offering exceptional corrosion resistance and weldability. For compact power distribution cabinets, the busbars feature diverse cross-sectional designs and superior bending capabilities, optimizing space utilization in high-density layouts. At the server rack level, bedra Vietnam delivers precision busbars compliant with Open Compute Project (OCP) specifications, ensuring seamless integration with AI server architectures. These products are available in coated (Ag/Sn) and uncoated variants to meet varied operational requirements.

A new production initiative for busbar alloys has been launched in 2025, with an annual supply target of 2,000 tons by 2026. To strengthen its service network, bedra Vietnam is collaborating with local partners, including Alconix Nagoya and EBC Tokyo, ensuring technical support and a steady supply for industrial clients.

The demanding thermal management challenges faced by AI servers and high-performance computing systems, is also considered within bedra alloy's strategic plan. Their liquid cooling plate,to be present in the show, is born to address this tough nut. With thermal conductivity exceeding 390 W/(m•K), these custom profiles are manufactured with tightly controlled microstructures to support complex machining. The alloys' ultra-low oxygen content eliminates leakage risks during high-temperature brazing, ensuring system stability. Additionally, the company's Cu-Zr alloy demonstrates outstanding resistance to high-temperature softening, with post-weld strength surpassing pure copper by over 30%. This enables the development of lighter, more compact cooling components, delivering reliable thermal performance for cutting-edge equipment.

As the flagship of bedra's manufacturing and R&D operations in Asia, bedra Vietnam exemplifies strategic importance, combining German process precision with Vietnamese agility to produce ultra-pure, high-strength copper alloys, including OFC, ETP, and CuCrZr, with copper purity reaching 99.99% and conductivity up to 101% IACS.

With a combination of continuous material innovation and localized responsiveness, bedra Vietnam aims to play a vital role in enabling breakthroughs across key industries, including energy, electronics, and artificial intelligence, laying the foundation for smarter and more sustainable industrial development.

For more information, please visit www.bedra.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bedra-vietnam-alloy-material-co-ltd.

SOURCE bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd