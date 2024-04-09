Metalpha and Algos Electronics Jointly Set up NOWLIT Fintech Solutions

The strategic partnership will further the Company's business expansion in North America

HONG KONG, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH) (the "Company" or "Metalpha"), a global digital asset-focused wealth management company, together with Algos Electronics Corp. (the "Algos Electronics"), has established NOWLIT FinTech Solutions Corp. (the "NOWLIT FinTech Solutions"). This strategic partnership paves the way for the Company to establish its crypto business presence in the North American market with goals of expanding the Company's market reach by accessing newly explored local market opportunities, fully compliant with local regulations.

Headquartered in Canada, NOWLIT FinTech Solutions focuses on blockchain fintech advisory and research. Backed by both Metalpha and Algos Electronics, the newly established company will be guided by both companies' extensive experience and geographic footprint in crypto wealth management services and client networks.

As the Company's joint venture partner, Algos Electronics focuses on the design, manufacture, and distribution of ASIC and data center equipment and is a trusted solutions provider in both the USA and Canada.

Metalpha offers customized hedging solutions and crypto derivatives products to institutions. The Company is proud to be one of the largest crypto derivatives traders in Asia and works closely with financial institutions including family offices, investment funds, and crypto mining companies. The strategic partnership comes at a time when the Company is actively building global market outreach and more diverse business offerings.

"Having Metalpha as our strategic stakeholder serves as a great boost to our business strategy and confidence in North America. We look forward to building and developing our market expertise in blockchain finance closely together," said Marc MA, CEO of NOWLIT FinTech Solutions Corp.

"We look forward to building our business presence in North America with great partners such as Algos Electronics. We believe the creation of NOWLIT FinTech Solutions will help us capture more business opportunities together," said Adrian Wang, President and Director of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd.

Metalpha, along with Algos Electronics, aims to work closely with NOWLIT FinTech Solutions to develop localized business offerings and market expertise.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH ) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company is dedicated to providing investing and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

About Algos Electronics Corp.

Algos Electronics Corp focuses on ASIC chip and final product design, manufacture, and distribution in both USA and Canada.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

