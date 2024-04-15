Metalpha Granted Virtual Assets Type 1 License

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) (the "Company" or "Metalpha"), a global digital asset-focused wealth management company, today announced that LSQ Capital Limited ("LSQ Capital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Hong Kong, has been granted an addition of Type 1 regulated activity to its existing license by the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC"), allowing it to provide securities and virtual assets dealing services. The new license offers the Company a unique advantage to continue leading the market as one of Asia's largest crypto derivatives traders.

Given the recent milestone in Hong Kong spot ETFs, Metalpha is expecting to launch a Hong Kong ETF-linked fund in the near term for qualified investors to meet the increasing market demand. The Company's GBTC-linked fund achieved approximately 330% in annualized return in the past 12 months. The Company is optimistic about Hong Kong's ambition to become a Web3 hub and is actively working on unique derivatives products and funds to better serve its global clients.

With the new license, the Company aims to expand new and innovative business offerings with a greater variety of traditional finance institutions for direct trading in securities. The granted Type 1 license enables the Company to offer professional investors a truly unique crypto experience with the Company's world's leading crypto trading services.

"We are grateful to be granted this license and it will undoubtedly help us expand business outreach and offerings. Focusing on compliance is a top priority of our business and we look forward to launching new ETF-related products in the near term to boost our product offerings," said Adrian Wang, President and Director of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd.

Metalpha offers customized hedging solutions and crypto derivatives products to institutions. The Company is proud to be one of the largest crypto derivatives traders in Asia and works closely with financial institutions including family offices, investment funds, and crypto mining companies.

The Company is also a holder of uplifted Type 4 (advising on securities and tokens) & Type 9 (asset management) licenses by the SFC.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company, through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing investing and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Yiwei Wang

