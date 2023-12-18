Metalpha Announces Official Uplift of Type 4 License

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) (the "Company" or "Metalpha"), a global digital asset-based wealth management company, today announced that LSQ Capital Limited ("LSQ Capital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Hong Kong, successfully obtained an uplift to its existing Type 4 license from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC").

As a holder of Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) licenses, LSQ Capital provides securities advising and management services to customers in Hong Kong. To better serve the growing demand for digital asset-based wealth management services from institutions in Hong Kong, Metalpha and LSQ Capital have been actively working with the SFC on the Type 4 license uplift. With the uplifted Type 4 license, in addition to offering securities advising services, LSQ Capital is now able to issue analysis and reports on virtual assets to qualified investors.

"We value the importance of compliance in our day-to-day business and we greatly appreciate the SFC's confidence in our business approach. With the new uplift in Type 4 license, we hope to offer more robust advisory services to qualified investors and institutional clients and achieve greater business success together," said Adrian Wang, President and Director of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited.

With this development, the Company will continue to focus on providing institutional clients cutting edge crypto derivatives products and bespoke hedging solutions.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH ) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company, through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing investing and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

