Metalpha Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Filing Requirements

HONG KONG, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH) (the "Company" or "Metalpha"), a global digital asset-focused wealth management company, announced that it has received a written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on July 26, 2024, which states that it has regained compliance with the filing requirements set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) after filing its interim balance sheet and income statement as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2023 on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2024.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company, through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing investing and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

