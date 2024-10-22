Metalpha Set Up MATH Scholarship Scheme

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH ) (the "Company" or "Metalpha"), a global digital asset-focused wealth management company, today announced it donated to a charity boarding school, Kuzhiyucai Charity School, in mainland China, by establishing a Mathematics scholarship scheme to award both students and teachers. The scholarship aims to support children in disadvantaged communities and families with better Mathematics education opportunities.

Founded about 8 years ago, the school is dedicated to supporting children from disadvantaged communities and struggling family backgrounds, with a focus on education, basic care, and poverty reduction. The school currently runs four campuses, helping more than 700 families to safeguard the education, health, and safety of children while living on campus.

"We believe Mathematics can change their entire lives. This donation to Kuzhiyucai Charity School is just another small step in our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, following our donation to universities in Hong Kong through the Hong Kong Sustaintech Foundation. By working closely with the school's partners and affiliates, we are continuing in our journey to improving student's education through robust scholarship programs, " said Adrian Wang, CEO and Chairman of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Founded in 2015, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH ) went public on October 20, 2017. The listed Company, through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing investing and wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of crypto wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

