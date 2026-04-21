METALTECH & AUTOMEX Returns Bigger for Its 30th Anniversary -- Powering Industrial Excellence, Redefining Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METALTECH & AUTOMEX, Malaysia's premier exhibition for machine tools, metalworking and automation technology is set for a landmark return from 20 – 23 May 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the milestone edition will carry the theme "Powering Industrial Excellence, Redefining Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing," reflecting the industry's shift toward intelligent automation, digital integration and sustainable production.

Photo Courtesy of METALTECH & AUTOMEX

Over the past three decades, METALTECH & AUTOMEX has progressed alongside Malaysia's industrial transformation. From its early focus on conventional metalworking solutions, the exhibition has evolved into a comprehensive platform showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies. Today, it serves as a strategic meeting ground for global technology providers, regional industry leaders and key decision-makers shaping the future of smart, data-driven and sustainability-focused operations.

A New Era of Manufacturing Transformation

In the recent years, manufacturing is entering a new phase of transformation driven by smart technologies such as advanced robotics, AI-powered systems, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and digital twin simulations, enabling greater efficiency, agility, and real-time visibility. At the same time, sustainability has become an operational priority, with manufacturers focusing on energy optimisation, carbon reduction and ESG alignment to build more resilient and future-ready operations.

In Malaysia, manufacturing remains a key economic pillar, recording nearly RM1.97 trillion in sales in 2025 according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia. As the country strengthens high-value industries and accelerates Industry 4.0 adoption, continued investment in automation and digitalisation reinforces its position as a competitive regional production hub.

Bringing Innovation to Life at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2026

METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2026 serves as a catalyst for progress, transforming global manufacturing trends into real business opportunities. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the exhibition will span six halls, showcasing the latest advancements in machine tools and metalworking, automation and robotics, precision engineering, digital factory systems and sustainable manufacturing solutions. By bringing together technology leaders and solution providers under one roof, the exhibition enables manufacturers to evaluate innovations, compare solutions and implement strategies that enhance productivity and sustainability.

Geonice Chong, Deputy Event Director of METALTECH & AUTOMEX said "As METALTECH & AUTOMEX enters its 30th year, we are proud to celebrate how far the manufacturing industry has advanced - from traditional production methods to the cutting edge of smart, sustainable manufacturing. Our 2026 theme underscores the vital role that innovation plays in powering industrial excellence and shaping resilient, future-ready factories. We remain committed to providing a platform that inspires transformation, fosters strategic partnerships and supports manufacturers as they accelerate their digital and sustainability journeys."

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, METALTECH & AUTOMEX consistently attracts business leaders, engineers, investors and procurement specialists from across the region and beyond, fostering cross-border collaboration, supply chain connectivity and strategic partnerships.

As global production networks continue to evolve, the 2026 edition presents a timely opportunity for manufacturers to strengthen competitiveness, expand market access and build meaningful partnerships within an increasingly interconnected industrial landscape.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative trade show. METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2026 offers the perfect platform for manufacturers, industry professionals, and technology innovators to collaborate, gain insights, and shape the future of Malaysia's manufacturing landscape.

To stay up-to-date or to register, visit the METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2026 website (www.metaltech.com.my) and follow METALTECH & AUTOMEX on social media (FB, IG, and LinkedIn)

SOURCE METALTECH & AUTOMEX