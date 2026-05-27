Metanoia Unveils AI-Powered 5G Open SDR Platform at Wireless Japan 2026

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metanoia Communications today unveiled its AI-powered 5G Open SDR (Software-Defined Radio) platform at Wireless Japan 2026, showcasing FR1 and FR2 Open RAN radio solutions powered by the MT2824 5G SoC and the MOSART (Metanoia Open Source Advanced Radio Technology) Open Foundation SDR platform.

Showcased at West Hall 4, Booth W-61, the platform is designed to accelerate AI-RAN deployment through a flexible Software Defined Radio (SDR) architecture, enabling operators and ODMs to seamlessly integrate AI workloads, improve energy efficiency, and extend hardware lifespan through on-demand software upgrades — capabilities not achievable with traditional fixed-function radio architectures.

The MT2824-based platform fully supports O-RAN Alliance WG7 "white-box" architecture which includes:

4T4R 24 dBm Indoor ORU

4T4R 5W & 15W FR1 Outdoor ORUs

50 dBm FR2 Outdoor Radio for FWA and Private Networks

Metanoia also provides complete Hardware Design Kits (HDK) and Semi-Turn-Key Software Development Kits (SDK), enabling rapid ODM development and commercialization.

At the core of the platform is MOSART (Metanoia Open Source Advanced Radio Technology), an open Linux-based SDR stack combined with MRAS (Metanoia Radio Acceleration Subsystem) DSP acceleration technology, giving operators and ODMs greater control over features, security, and lifecycle management without proprietary software lock-in.

"Software Defined Radio is the foundation for scalable and affordable AI-RAN infrastructure," said Dr. Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia. "MOSART gives operators and ODMs the flexibility to evolve their networks while supporting emerging AI applications at the edge."

Metanoia is demonstrating its FR1 and FR2 Open RAN reference platforms in Wireless Japan 2026 at West Hall 4, Booth W-61.

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications, headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, develops SDR SoC solutions for 5G Open RAN radio units and small cells, enabling faster, lowest-power, and more flexible next-generation wireless infrastructure.

Media Contact

Metanoia Communications

Liangfu Lo

Japan Country Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Metanoia Communications