Metasurface Technologies Holdings Limited Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Semiconductor OEM

New precision-engineered components to drive next-gen semiconductor manufacturing

Collaboration positions Metasurface as a key supplier for high-demand sub-180 nm wafer fab platforms

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metasurface Technologies Holdings Limited (HKG: 8637) ("Metasurface" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a provider of precision engineering services, is pleased to announce a significant collaboration with a leading semiconductor Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). The Group has been entrusted with the production of newly designed critical components for integration into advanced wafer fabrication equipment systems.

This partnership underscores the Group's expertise in precision machining and its reputation as a trusted supplier in the semiconductor industry. The components include a high-precision wafer fabrication vacuum chamber and ancillary parts, all of which demand stringent manufacturing standards. The vacuum chamber, essential for inter-layer dielectric deposition—a pivotal process in semiconductor fabrication—requires exacting tolerances and zero-defect performance.

Key Highlights:

Advanced Manufacturing Excellence: The vacuum chamber features a central channel port that must be machined with Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) exactness, maintaining micron-level tolerances in flatness and parallelism without secondary processing. The Group has developed customized precision tooling and employs advanced machining techniques to meet these rigorous specifications. Each component undergoes comprehensive quality control, including helium leak testing within ultra-high purity cleanroom environments, ensuring adherence to zero-defect standards critical for high-speed wafer processing.

The vacuum chamber features a central channel port that must be machined with Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) exactness, maintaining micron-level tolerances in flatness and parallelism without secondary processing. has developed customized precision tooling and employs advanced machining techniques to meet these rigorous specifications. Each component undergoes comprehensive quality control, including helium leak testing within ultra-high purity cleanroom environments, ensuring adherence to zero-defect standards critical for high-speed wafer processing. Projected Growth and Industry Impact: The semiconductor OEM anticipates increasing production volumes year-over-year for the next three years, indicating robust demand for these components. The Group's capacity to fulfil these escalating requirements positions it as a key supplier to one of the industry's most advanced production lines. These components will be integral to the OEM's new ultra-high productivity platform for sub-180 nm devices, facilitating the production of next-generation semiconductor chips. By enabling precise inter-layer dielectric deposition, this platform is set to drive innovation and efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing.

With over two decades of industry expertise and experience serving leading global customers, the Group is a trusted partner in delivering innovative solutions that meet the most stringent technical and commercial requirements. The Group is accredited with ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, reflecting its commitment to excellence and sustainability.

