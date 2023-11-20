METZ Display Partners with VSTECS Singapore

Collaboration to fast-track digital transformation for communication and collaboration for the evolving workspace in Singapore -

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ Display, a sub-brand of SKYWORTH and a provider of innovative interactive displays for education and business has entered a distribution partnership with VSTECS Singapore, a leading ICT products and services provider. VSTECS Singapore will be delivering its full range of smart education and smart conference room applications for the Singapore market.

VSTECS Singapore is a member of the VSTECS Group which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0856.HK).

Based on 16 years of R&D and business experience in IFPD market from SKYWORTH, METZ Display has introduced several interactive displays in the education and business sectors that provide a highly immersive environment and user-friendly experience since 2022, such as the all-in-one LCD and in-cell optical bonding IFPD.

The newly-launched METZ's X-Series, K-Series and Incell collaborative displays with built-in software offer exceptional visual experience and powerful interactive features to create an engaging environment in various settings to increase efficiency.

Said Sebastian Chong, President, VSTECS Singapore, "Digital technology is constantly reshaping the way people work in today's continuously evolving workplace. With employees in a hybrid-work setting, communication and collaboration is more important than ever. One of the ways companies can create a collaborative space is by introducing an interactive whiteboard into their meeting rooms. With an interactive whiteboard in a business or classroom setting, employees can use their personal handheld devices to share their information with all participants using the interactive display, whether working in the office or remotely."

The partnership will bring Metz Display's range of leading-edge products and solutions to enterprises in Singapore through VSTECS' wide and established network of channel partners to support a varied range of industries and applications, including but not limited to logistics, education sector, digital media, government, financial institutions and SMEs

Summer Deng, Head of Sales and Marketing Global Business, Metz Display, said: "The IFPD market in South-east Asia is expected to see rapid growth over the next couple of years. We are making our foray into the region by establishing a base in Singapore. With VSTECS extensive coverage of the channels in Singapore, we will work towards increasing our presence to promote Metz Display's range of AI & AV Products, Tools & Services to the market at large in Singapore and bring us to the next level.".

About VSTECS (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Established in 1985, VSTECS Singapore is a member of the VSTECS Group. As a leading ICT distributor in the Asia Pacific region, VSTECS has access to a network of more than 50,000 channel partners across China, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. The VSTECS Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0856.HK).

VSTECS provides a comprehensive range of ICT products and services through its three core businesses - Enterprise Systems, IT Services and Distribution. Integrated solution offerings from industry-leading ICT vendors are provided to customers through its wide and established channels.

VSTECS Singapore is at www.vstecssingapore.com

