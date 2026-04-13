VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGecko has released its Spot CEX Report 2026, offering a comprehensive analysis of 12 leading centralized exchanges across multiple dimensions, including spot trading volume, market share trends, token listings, and reserve holdings. The report highlights that MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, increased its spot market share from 5% to 9% over the past two years—nearly doubling its position. Concurrently, MEXC ranked first among all major exchanges with 1,333 new token listings over the past year, demonstrating formidable competitive advantages in both asset coverage and trading activity.

MEXC Doubles Market Share to 9% in Two Years, CoinGecko Reports

Market Share Doubles as Trading Volume Remains Among Top Leaders

According to CoinGecko data, MEXC's market share surged from 5% at the beginning of 2024 to 9% in 2026, firmly cementing the platform's status among the world's leading exchanges. Furthermore, MEXC recorded $95.9 billion in spot trading volume in February 2026, officially securing its position as the second-largest exchange globally in this category.

Leading the Industry in Asset Discovery and New Token Listings

Outpacing major competitors, MEXC ranks first in new token listings among the 12 centralized exchanges covered in the report. Since January 2025, the exchange has listed 1,333 new spot tokens, sustaining an onboarding rate of approximately 100 new assets per month.

To contextualize this scale, CoinGecko tracked 7,847 newly launched tokens across the broader market during this period. By listing approximately 17% of all newly created tokens, MEXC's listing velocity aggressively outperforms the industry baseline, where most major competitors capture less than 5%. This performance demonstrates the operational superiority of MEXC's listing infrastructure. The platform remains structurally engineered to offer the broadest asset coverage, ensuring users can capitalize on early-stage projects ahead of the wider market.

0 Fees Combined With Broad Asset Selection Drive Continued User Growth

Among the 12 centralized exchanges analyzed, MEXC maintains the industry's lowest baseline trading costs, enforcing a 0.00% maker fee and a 0.10% taker fee. By contrast, competing major platforms mandate baseline fees of 0.10% or higher, with some exacting up to 0.50%.

MEXC's 0-fee strategy has become a core driver of its sustained trading volume growth, helping millions of users worldwide save significantly on trading costs. Combined with 2,350 listed assets, this fee advantage has made MEXC a preferred platform for traders seeking both cost efficiency and broad asset diversity.

274.6% Reserve Expansion and 101M USDT Guardian Fund Anchor Platform Security

The CoinGecko report also highlights substantial changes in exchange reserves. Between January 2024 and February 2026, MEXC's reserve value grew by 274.6%, reflecting accelerated institutional and retail capital inflows. Supporting this scale is the MEXC Guardian Fund, deployed in June 2025. Capitalized with over 100 million USDT, the fund establishes a structural defense against cybersecurity threats and technical disruptions.

Executing the Next Era of Global Leadership As MEXC reaches its eight-year milestone, the metrics confirmed by CoinGecko validate the exchange's market dominance. Rather than resting on legacy achievements, MEXC is actively deploying its resources to upgrade its core trading engine, maintain its zero-fee advantage, and expand its global market share in the upcoming growth cycle.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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SOURCE MEXC