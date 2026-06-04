VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has announced integration with TradingView, the world's most popular charting platform. This collaboration enables users to trade crypto directly within the TradingView platform, effectively eliminating the friction between market insight and trade execution.

MEXC Integrates with TradingView to Deliver Seamless Crypto Derivatives Trading Experience (PRNewsfoto/MEXC)

TradingView is a charting and trading platform that provides traders with professional-grade technical analysis tools. With this integration, users can access powerful charting tools, including hundreds of built-in indicators and strategies, intelligent drawing tools, candlestick pattern recognition, and multi-timeframe analysis for in-depth market analysis. The platform's proprietary Pine Script® language enables customized strategy development, while its Cloud-based Alerts, Bar Replay, and Paper Trading features support real-time tracking, historical review, and risk-free practice. Furthermore, the platform allows users to backtest strategies, build quantitative models, and exchange market insights within the world's largest investor community.

This integration enables users to execute perpetual futures trades directly within the TradingView interface, ensuring a seamless transition from market analysis to instant trade execution. According to the latest report from CoinGecko, MEXC has solidified its position as a top 3 global exchange, ranking 2nd in spot trading volume with an 8.2% market share, and 3rd in perpetual futures with an 11.8% market share. Leveraging its massive market scale and deep liquidity, users can capture market opportunities while enjoying an efficient trading experience powered by MEXC's extensive asset selection, industry-leading listing speed, "0 Fee" model, and minimal slippage.

"Our integration with TradingView is a pivotal step in our mission to build an open gateway," said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO at MEXC. "By combining TradingView's premier analytical tools with our secure, diverse, and efficient trading environment, we are providing a seamless path for users to access, amplify, and realize infinite financial opportunities."

"We're building TradingView into the ultimate ecosystem for traders, where access and choice are paramount. Our new integration with MEXC advances that mission by connecting users to more than 2,500 trading pairs available on the exchange. With one of the broadest market selections accessible through a single integration, traders can diversify their portfolios, discover new opportunities, and execute their strategies — all without leaving TradingView's best-in-class charting environment," said Rauan Khassan, Chief Growth Officer at TradingView.

By integrating the two core pillars of "0 Fee" and "Infinite Opportunities" into TradingView's professional trading analysis environment, this collaboration enhances trading efficiency while effectively lowering costs and risks for users. Looking ahead, both parties will continue to deepen their collaboration, optimizing the end-to-end experience from analysis to execution to help traders capture market movements with precision.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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About TradingView

TradingView is the world's most popular charting platform and the industry's forefront for financial visualization solutions. 100M+ traders worldwide use their platform as the go-to destination to chart, chat, and trade financial markets. Their product portfolio includes best-in-class charts, versatile commercial libraries, a social network, and many more tools for retail and business audiences.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

SOURCE MEXC