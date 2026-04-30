VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TokenInsight has released its Crypto Exchange Report Q1 2026, offering a comprehensive analysis of major global cryptocurrency exchanges across key metrics, including trading volume, market share, and open interest. The report highlights MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, holding 7.88% of global spot market share, ranking second globally. Despite broader market headwinds in Q1 2026, MEXC's spot trading share increased by 5.35 percentage points quarter-on-quarter, marking the highest growth among all exchanges tracked.

MEXC Ranks No. 2 Globally by Spot Market Share, TokenInsight Reports

Ranked No. 2 Globally with 7.88% Spot Market Share

According to TokenInsight, MEXC ranks second worldwide in spot market share, second only to the top-ranked exchange. Amid significant market corrections in Q1 2026, during which total global spot trading volume declined to $3.3 trillion, MEXC maintained its No. 2 position, demonstrating strong resilience during a period of market adjustment.

MEXC's industry-leading 0-fee structure, combined with its extensive asset coverage, continues to attract a broad base of global traders, reinforcing its position as a preferred platform for spot trading.

Leading Growth in Spot Trading Activity

The report shows that MEXC recorded a 5.35 percentage point increase in its spot trading share quarter-on-quarter, the highest increase among all exchanges analyzed. Despite an overall decline in market trading volume, MEXC sustained strong spot trading activity, reflecting continued user confidence in its trading experience.

MEXC's rapid and extensive token listing strategy enables users to access trending assets early, continuously driving activity within the spot market.

Empowering Global Traders with 0-Fee and Deep Liquidity

Beyond market share performance, MEXC remains committed to delivering a highly competitive trading environment. Its 0-fee model significantly lowers entry barriers, allowing more users to participate in the market with reduced costs.

At the same time, MEXC continues to enhance market depth and liquidity, ensuring efficient trade execution and a seamless user experience across global markets.

From achieving the No. 2 global spot market position to leading the industry in growth, TokenInsight's latest data reaffirms MEXC's deep expertise in the spot trading sector. As MEXC celebrates its 8th anniversary, the brand has officially unveiled a refreshed identity under the vision "8 → ∞". Building on eight years of foundation, MEXC aims to transform its accumulated experience into a launchpad for infinite possibilities, continuing to deepen its presence in the digital asset space and entering the next growth cycle alongside its global user base.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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SOURCE MEXC