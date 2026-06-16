VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced key highlights for May 2026. According to TokenInsight's Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report, MEXC ranked first globally in silver futures liquidity, and also ranked among the top performers across multiple other key liquidity metrics, including ETH Futures slippage and precious metals Futures order book depth. The 0-fee trading policy also saved users a cumulative $240 million in trading fees across 949 trading pairs spanning spot, futures, and others, enabling users to trade with industry-leading liquidity while dramatically reducing their trading costs.

MEXC Ranks No.1 in Silver Futures Liquidity, Saving Users $240M Through 0-Fee Trading in May

In May, MEXC achieved a monthly trading volume of $641 billion. The platform listed 110 new tokens across spot and futures trading pairs, with a new listing trading volume of $1.18 billion. MEXC further expanded user investment options by offering trading access to over 7,000 US stocks. The platform also provided $34 million in futures position bonuses to users.

As a trusted global gateway for over 40 million users, uncompromising asset security and top-tier service quality remain the core values of MEXC. In May, the platform maintained its Guardian Funds at $101M, providing users with an additional layer of asset protection. MEXC also published May Proof of Reserves, independently audited by Hacken, confirming full backing beyond 1:1, with USDT at 117%, USDC at 120%, BTC at 293%, and ETH at 123%. On the service front, the customer support team processed 70,966 support tickets with an average online response time of just 61.29 seconds, while 46,651 loss compensation vouchers were issued to users during the month.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

SOURCE MEXC