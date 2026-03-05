MEXC Releases February Proof of Reserve Report, BTC Coverage Rises to 267%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, released its February Proof of Reserve report , confirming that all major assets maintained reserve ratios above 100%. BTC reserve coverage rose to 267%, demonstrating the platform's continued commitment to transparency and user asset protection.

The February report shows reserve ratios of 267% for BTC, 112% for ETH, 117% for USDT, and 124% for USDC. MEXC wallet assets total 12,003.98 BTC, 73,433.86 ETH, $1.82 billion USDT, and $93.5 million USDC. BTC reserve coverage rose notably from January's 158% to 267%, with wallet assets nearly doubling from 6,172.88 BTC to 12,003.98 BTC. ETH reserve coverage increased from 107% to 112%, with reserves expanding from 61,729.67 ETH to 73,433.86 ETH. All reserve ratios remained well above the 1:1 backing standard.

MEXC updates its Proof of Reserve snapshots monthly, with independent audit reports published by Hacken, a leading blockchain security and audit firm. The Proof of Reserve framework utilizes Merkle Tree technology, enabling users to verify their balances while maintaining account privacy. Committed to a user-first approach, MEXC maintains ample reserves and conducts monthly independent audits to ensure all user assets remain fully protected. MEXC will maintain this monthly reporting practice, upholding industry-leading transparency standards and ensuring continued user confidence.

To view the latest Proof of Reserve snapshot and audit report, please visit MEXC's Proof of Reserves page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

