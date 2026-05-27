LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Louisville-based distiller Michter's will be releasing its 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye.

"At tastings, we occasionally encounter bourbon drinkers who are reluctant to taste rye because of past experiences," observed Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "We explain that Michter's makes Kentucky style rye that is different from many other American ryes. More often than not, those bourbon drinkers discover that they really enjoy our rye."

Michter's Announces 2026 Release of Its Coveted 10 Year Rye.

"We make a Kentucky style rye that has more corn and malted barley in its mashbill than many other ryes. The result is a well balanced rye whiskey that has a rich sweetness and a flavor complexity that complement its spice notes," said Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee.

Rye whiskey has been a focus for Michter's for over a quarter of a century. According to Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, the whiskey's cooperage and aging are crucial to ensuring the quality and character of Michter's 10 Year Rye. Wilson explained, "A critical component of aging Michter's 10 Year Rye is creating a barrel that is going to accentuate the beauty and elegance of a Kentucky style rye after aging for over 10 years. This whiskey possesses a balance of complexity and refinement driven through baking spice, citrus, and floral characteristics, all of which are bolstered by the sweetness and maturity of the oak."

A 92.8 proof (46.4% alcohol by volume) spirit, Michter's 10 Year Rye is a single barrel whiskey, and it has a suggested retail price of $210 in the U.S.

In October 2025, Michter's became the first whiskey to be named in three consecutive years The World's Most Admired Whiskey by an international academy of voters convened by UK-based Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:

Joseph J. Magliocco

+1 (502) 774-2300 x580

[email protected]

SOURCE Michter's Distillery