MICROIP and Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology Sign MOU to Promote Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence Development

TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP and Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology (HUFLIT) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to embark on extensive cooperation in the fields of Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The MOU was signed by Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP, and Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, President of HUFLIT, establishing a close partnership in the internationalization of high-tech education and innovation.

Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP (right), and Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, President of Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology (HUFLIT) (left), signed a Memorandum of Understanding

As part of this collaboration, HUFLIT has purchased over USD 1 million worth of IC design intellectual property and semiconductor-related hardware and software from MICROIP. The purchase includes FPGA development boards from the Trion and Titanium series, Memory Controllers IP, DDR, HyperRAM, SDRAM, RISC-V SoC IP, MIPI DSI/CSI Tx/Rx controller IP, Ethernet IP, and Efinix Efinity IDE software. These resources will be used in the university's semiconductor-related educational courses to help Vietnam cultivate more internationally competitive semiconductor professionals.

According to the MOU, MICROIP will assist HUFLIT in jointly developing multiple key semiconductor areas, including artificial intelligence, integrated circuit design, talent cultivation, establishment of research and development centers, software development, and course certification programs. This will significantly enhance the university's capabilities in technological innovation and professional technical education and promote long-term development in technical exchange and cooperation between both parties.

Dr. James Yang stated, "MICROIP is very honored to collaborate with HUFLIT to jointly promote international talent cultivation and technological innovation in the semiconductor and AI fields. MICROIP will fully leverage its professional expertise in IC design and AI to make substantial contributions to Vietnam's high-tech education and industry development, and this is also a key aspect of our global market deployment."

The alliance between MICROIP and HUFLIT is one of the first instances in Vietnam's educational history where a Vietnamese university and a Taiwanese semiconductor company have engaged in industry-academia collaboration. Both parties also plan to promote this collaboration model to more universities in Vietnam, expanding the influence of Vietnam's higher education system in the semiconductor and AI fields, and deepening joint collaboration between Taiwan and Vietnam in the semiconductor industry.

President Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan pointed out, "This cooperation with MICROIP holds great significance for Vietnam's higher education. Through this agreement, we look forward to significantly enhancing the level of semiconductor research and teaching at our university, establishing a solid foundation for Vietnam's rapidly developing semiconductor industry, and cultivating more globally competitive technological talents."

This cooperation not only strengthens the exchange between both parties in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence fields but also injects new vitality into Vietnam's higher education and high-tech industries.

About MICROIP

Founded in Taiwan, MICROIP specializes in IC design services, AI design services, and IP licensing platforms. The company is dedicated to helping clients develop customized chips, significantly shortening development time and reducing costs. Its IP licensing platform allows various businesses to purchase and use idle IP, accelerating the design process and increasing the value of IP. For more information, please visit MICROIP's official website: www.micro-ip.com

