Microsoft and Ericsson bring enterprise-grade 5G laptop management to Windows 11

Joint solution makes PCs always connected, secure, and easy to deploy and manage remotely

Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect and Microsoft introduce AI-driven connectivity intelligence to enhance performance, security, and user experience

Seven leading CSPs committed to early launch programs, with broad availability from the second quarter of 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is proud to announce a major joint Microsoft-Ericsson development in enterprise mobility - the integration of advanced 5G capabilities directly into Windows 11. The transformative results mean enterprises worldwide - and their workforces - stand to benefit from secure, policy-driven laptop connectivity, simplifying how IT departments manage, protect and scale mobile PC fleets.

The joint solution combines Microsoft Intune device management with Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect (formerly Ericsson Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network - EVCN) - an AI- and cloud-analytics-powered platform that continuously monitors network quality and automatically adjusts connectivity for best performance and security.

The embedding of AI-based 5G management into Windows 11 enables IT teams to automate how devices connect, seamlessly switch between communications service providers' (CSPs) networks, and apply in-house enterprise policies.

Through Microsoft Intune and Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect, IT teams can automatically enforce secure connectivity profiles and enterprise policies across every 5G-connected device, minimizing manual setup while ensuring consistent, compliant user experiences everywhere employees work.

Such automation capabilities remove long-standing challenges in adopting cellular-connected laptops - minimizing manual setup and ensuring consistent user experience across locations and service providers. The new capabilities also reduce IT overheads and provide enterprises with a predictable, secure pathway to tap modern mobility capabilities - powered by the most secure and cloud-integrated version of Windows.

Building on Microsoft and Ericsson's long-standing collaboration to bring managed 5G connectivity to the enterprise workspace, today's announcement follows several successful multi-market pilots. In collaboration with CSPs and other global partners, Microsoft and Ericsson will deliver enterprise 5G bundles, starting with Surface Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft 365 and Intune, Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect.

In addition to demonstrating solution capabilities, Microsoft and Ericsson will give attendees at MWC Barcelona 2026 - the world's largest mobile connectivity expo - exclusive insights to future solution capabilities that are set to become part of the solution.

Experts will showcase the joint solution and its new features: to remotely set network policies for 5G as priority; the automatic switching of eSIMs; and the local AI agent running on a Surface 5G laptop to make intelligent, context-aware decisions in real time. This will show connectivity performance is optimized to ensure consistently smooth, reliable performance for high-value business workflows.

Erik Ekudden, CTO, Ericsson, says: "AI-powered 5G laptops are redefining how and where work gets done. Together with Microsoft and leading CSP partners, we're enabling organizations to seamlessly automate the deployment and operations of secure, always-connected devices regardless of location - creating a smarter, more responsive workplace for the AI era. This joint solution has the potential to transform enterprise IT and employee ways of working around the world."

Ian LeGrow, Corporate Vice President, Core OS, Microsoft, says: "Windows 11 is the optimal enterprise platform for deploying and managing 5G-connected PCs at scale. With the new 5G management capabilities of Windows 11, now being piloted first with Surface Copilot+ PCs and Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect, Enterprise IT teams can use Microsoft Intune to seamlessly provision, manage, and secure both devices and 5G connectivity. Together, Windows, Intune, Surface, and Ericsson enable organizations to confidently deploy AI-ready PCs and keep employees securely connected and productive wherever work happens."

The joint solution is now available to enterprises in key markets: in the United States with T-Mobile; in Sweden with Telenor; in Singapore with Singtel; and in Japan with SoftBank Corp. Similar launches will follow during 2026 in other markets, including in Spain with MasOrange; in Germany with O2 Telefónica Germany; and in Finland with Elisa.

Ericsson Portfolio: Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect

Microsoft Blog: Microsoft and Ericsson Advance Enterprise Mobility with Windows 11 and Surface 5G Devices

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT MICROSOFT:

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

