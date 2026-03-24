Midea redefines home cooking with the new Freestanding Gas Range in PH

A trusted leader in home solutions, Midea is celebrating a decade of providing superior quality home solutions with the launch of the Gas Range, reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation that simplifies everyday life. This hero product is engineered to solve common kitchen frustrations – such as uneven heating and long preparation times, allowing home cooks to focus on what truly matters: creating memorable meals for their loved ones.

XpressGrill: Infrared Precision for Juicier, Faster, and More Even Cooking

At the core of this new range is the proprietary XpressGrill technology. While traditional ovens often struggle with inconsistent browning, the XpressGrill uses an infrared flat burner that reaches temperatures between 850°C and 1100°C, enabling rapid searing that locks in natural moisture, producing juicier results. These restaurant-quality outcomes are also delivered with unmatched speed, as cooking times are reduced by more than 50%, allowing a steak that typically takes 16 minutes to be served in just 6.

Furthermore, internal laboratory tests show that browning efficiency improves by up to 96% compared to standard ovens, while near-instant heat activation reduces preheating to approximately seven minutes.

XpressFlame Burner: Dual Vortex Flame for Maximum Efficiency and Precision

The innovation extends to the stovetop with the XpressFlame Burner, featuring industrial-grade Dual Vortex Flame technology. By utilizing both inner and outer flame rings, the burner provides a larger, more uniform heating area that improves temperature distribution across cookware by 25%, effectively eliminating hotspots.

This system is also as eco-friendly as it is powerful; XpressFlame improves gas efficiency by up to 10%, which can translate to saving up to one month's worth of gas annually for the typical household. Engineered for long-term peace of mind, the burner withstands temperatures up to 900°C and is designed to provide reliable performance for up to 10 years.

Versatility for Every Occasion

Whether it is a quick weeknight dinner or a festive family gathering, the Midea 90cm Gas Range is built to handle it all. The spacious oven cavity features an ultra-flat burner design that is 50% thinner than conventional models, maximizing usable space for multiple trays.

For those looking to impress, the built-in rotisserie ensures even heat exposure for poultry and roasts, delivering that craved crisp exterior and tender interior every time. The smooth interior surface and secure rack position further ensure that cooking remains safe, clean, and convenient in experience.

Availability

The Midea 90cm Freestanding Gas Range is the premier model of the Mega Series, a collection designed to offer flexibility for various kitchen layouts and household sizes. The range is expected to be officially available in April 2026. Consumers can find this new benchmark in cooking excellence through the Midea Official Website and authorized retail channels across the Philippines. Pricing information will be available at participating stores.

For more information on Midea's latest home solutions and kitchen innovations, please visit www.midea.com/ph or follow @midea on social media.

About Midea

Midea Group, founded in 1968, is a Fortune Global 500 technology leader. With a mission to make life more comfortable, Midea specializes in smart home solutions, industrial technologies, and robotics. As the world's No. 1 residential inverter air conditioner company, Midea continues to bring world-class innovation to millions of families through its diverse portfolio of brands.

SOURCE Midea Group