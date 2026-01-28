MIFB 2026 STRENGTHENS MALAYSIA'S F&B TRADE AMBITIONS THROUGH A UNIFIED 'MADE IN MALAYSIA' ECOSYSTEM

Press Images HERE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2026 returns with a renewed national focus, positioning Malaysia's food and beverage industry as a connected domestic ecosystem built to scale, supported by strong international participation.

Anchored by the theme "Future-Ready F&B: Powering the Next Wave," MIFB 2026 builds on 25 years of industry experience to operate as a trade-first platform that empowers Malaysians. Alongside Malaysia Café Expo (MCE) and MyFoodTech, the platform connects the entire F&B value chain from homegrown brands to international players, unlocking market access, capability development, and export readiness through a comprehensive ecosystem aligned with regional demand - reinforcing Malaysia's position as a future-ready ASEAN F&B trade hub.

Beyond product showcasing, MIFB 2026 brings together local and international SMEs, distributors, brand owners, manufacturers, marketers, innovation partners, and volume buyers, and serves as a central touchpoint for industry insights, emerging trends, and evolving business models. Supported by strong international participation, the platform enables companies to benchmark against global standards, gain practical market intelligence, and strengthen their capabilities.

Driving Buyer Matchmaking and Trade Outcomes

A key pillar of MIFB 2026 is its curated Buyer Programme, which prioritises organisations actively seeking innovative products, international partnerships, and cross-border sourcing opportunities both locally and internationally. Participating buyer profiles include:

Retailers, hypermarkets, and supermarkets

Convenience store operators

Distributors, wholesalers, and importers

Hoteliers and hospitality groups

Restaurants, café operators, and foodservice providers

Airline caterers, cruise liners, and in-flight service providers

Entertainment venues, leisure operators, and institutional buyers

A Launchpad for Innovation and Future-Ready Food Ecosystems

MIFB 2026 brings together MCE and MyFoodTech to create an all-in-one integrated space that highlights key growth segments shaping the future of F&B, with Malaysian and international exhibitors contributing complementary capabilities across:

Ready-To-Eat (RTE), Ready-To-Cook (RTC), Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Halal-certified products Fresh, chilled & frozen seafood Technology & solution providers for F&B, such as kitchen equipment, automation, and foodservice technologies Café ecosystem from café equipment, coffee, bakery, patisserie, franchise, and licensing brands

Empowering The Next Generation of Malaysian Talent

As part of its annual programme, MIFB and MCE 2026 will host the Malaysia National Coffee Championship (MNCC), organised in strategic partnership with the Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA), the only World Coffee Events (WCE) licensed competition body in Malaysia. The championship crowns four national champions to represent Malaysia at the World Coffee Championships (WCC), serving as the definitive national platform to recognise, benchmark, and elevate Malaysian coffee talent on the global stage.

The 2026 programme will also feature a series of trade-driven highlights designed to spark innovation, share market insight, and encourage cross-sector collaboration among local and international companies, including:

Knowledge Hub & Live Theatre – expert-led sessions covering emerging trends, innovation and business solutions, offering practical insights and fresh perspectives

Halal Certification Workshop – guidance on halal certification requirements, application procedures, regulatory frameworks and management systems

Chef Table – an immersive space bringing buyers and creators together to explore culinary innovation and business potential

Participation and Registration

Malaysian food and beverage companies are encouraged to participate in MIFB, Malaysia Café Expo and MyFoodTech 2026 to connect with buyers and partners actively seeking Made in Malaysia products and solutions, as well as international collaborators that support capability building and market expansion. Retailers, distributors, hospitality groups, and foodservice operators are invited to register for the Buyer Programme to engage directly with both Malaysian and international exhibitors.

MIFB 2026 is open to trade visitors and participants only. For registration and more information, please visit https://mifb.com.my/exhibit/

