MIFF 2024 ADDS TWO EXHIBIT HALLS AND BRAND-NEW BUYER EXPERIENCE

Creating greater business energy and value

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A surge in international demand has scaled up Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) making the Southeast Asia's largest furniture event more spectacular than ever as it rings in its 30th anniversary.

The milestone edition will take place from March 1 to 4 and again, it has reached full capacity at its two venues -- Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Visit Southeast Asia's Largest Furniture Trade Show, MIFF 2024, 1-4 March

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, MIFF is ramping up for another busy season underscoring the show's impact on global furniture trade over the past decades and making it a must attend show.

The four-day event, which posted a record 19% jump in orders to US$1.21 billion and 673 exhibitors in 2023, are preparing to host over 20,000 visitors from as many as 140 countries and regions.

MIFF 2024 will comprise 17 halls spanning 100,000 sqm to showcase exhibitors from Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Indonesia, Mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan region, Thailand, Türkiye, USA and Vietnam with a diverse range of products and innovative designs.

The show is also the biggest export showroom of Malaysian solid wood furniture and office furniture in Southeast Asia.

A new level of experience awaits, from a brand-new app to limited edition MIFF gold coins for lucky overseas visitors who pre-register by Feb 16, customer loyalty perks and a virtual tree planting programme to draw attention to sustainability.

The MIFF Furniverse App will be an essential companion for attendees to personalise their journey in meeting suppliers and source from thousands of products across the two venues.

The all-in-one app provides detailed information on exhibitors' product offerings, booth locations, special events and many more. It adds to the business momentum and networking which begin long before the opening via the MIFF website to preview new products and pre-arrange appointments.

Registered overseas buyers can continue to access the business event special lane at immigration check points upon arrival at Terminal 1 and 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and pick up limousine vouchers at the MIFF Courtesy Counters.

First-time trade visitors are eligible for complimentary hotel stay on a first-come-first-served basis under the show's popular Valued Visitor Privilege (VVP) Programme.

As part of the celebration, exhibitors and buyers will come together in a virtual tree planting initiative to raise awareness of a more sustainable future for the industry in which wood is the most environmentally friendly raw material.

Attendees can again look forward to multiple networking events like Buyers' Night and MIFF Industry Seminars to build more connections and catch up on new insights.

"We want everyone to feel exceptional when they walk through the MIFF door. We have been in the industry for 30 years and we are still growing with better content and better experience for attendees. This year, we have expanded to 17 halls, the MIFF Furniverse App will enable buyers to make the most of the four days and have an enjoyable and seamless time to experience new products, designs, trends for new generation consumers and make important business connections," said Ms Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF.

This year, in sync with the celebration, the MIFF Furniture Design Competition flaunts the theme "Chair-Volution: Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation and Design" which challenges participants to create a statement piece in carrying on the MIFF legacy to attract young designers to the industry.

The winners will be announced on the third day of the show along with exhibitor awards for Best Presentation Award and Furniture Excellence Award.

MIFF continues to be solidly backed by the Malaysian furniture industry and its Strategic Partner, the Muar Furniture Association (MFA).

"More buyers with significant buying power are coming to MIFF and this is good for business growth. As the Furniture City of Malaysia, Muar is home to the biggest furniture makers and exporters in Malaysia. We are ready to showcase the newest and wide variety of products to international buyers and explore new emerging markets to expand our global footprint," said Mr Steve Ong, MFA President.

Since 1995, MIFF achieved cumulative sales of US$18.4 billion and welcomed 182,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions.

To keep up-to-date or to register as a buyer, visit the MIFF website (www.miff.com.my) For latest news and insights, follow Furnish Now by MIFF (FB).

To contact the MIFF Team, please email: [email protected].

Notes to Editors

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia showcasing the widest collection of Made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

SOURCE Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF)