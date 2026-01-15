MIFF 2026: CONNECTING FURNITURE DESIGN EXCELLENCE WITH GLOBAL BUYERS

Southeast Asia's leading furniture marketplace returns with innovative collections,

export-ready manufacturers and curated buyer programmes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), Southeast Asia's largest furniture trade show, continues to break new ground as a longstanding business platform that delivers tangible results and a launchpad for the region's top furniture makers to showcase world-class craftsmanship and design.

Business Discussion during MIFF 2025

Now into its 32nd edition, the one-of-its-kind event takes place from 4–7 March 2026 at two venues in the capital: the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). With its signature '1 Fair, 2 Venues, 17 Halls' concept, the event spans a total of 100,000 square meters of exhibition space.

MIFF 2026, with its 'Source. Connect. Trade.' tagline, brings together more than 700 exhibitors and 20,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions, further positioning it as the region's premier platform for sourcing innovative, quality, and competitively priced furniture.

"This year's MIFF marks more than 30 years of global industry trust for an event with proven sales performance and a consistent track record of connecting global buyers and sellers to deliver real business opportunities," said Ms. Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF. "It has also provided unmatched international exposure for brands seeking to grow beyond borders, celebrates heritage craftsmanship and champions new design trends and technologies."

Strengthening local industry standing on the global stage

Last year's edition generated an estimated USD1.31 billion in on-site sales - up 3% from the previous year. This aligns with Malaysia's industry ranking as among the top 10 largest furniture exporters in the world, with approximately 80% of its production destined for international markets.

MIFF annually supports Malaysia's furniture industry, which brings in approximately USD4.2 billion in revenue due to its world-class export infrastructure, skilled workforce, strategic location and multicultural business environment.

Malaysia is also a key beneficiary of the "China+1" sourcing strategy. International buyers increasingly turn to the region for its exceptional craftsmanship, design intelligence, supply reliability and robust export capacity.

By connecting global buyers with the country's manufacturing excellence via networking sessions, seminars and other business-related initiatives, MIFF continues to drive exports and reinforce the country's position in the international market. Extending this commitment for the 2026 edition, MIFF's new partnership with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) as its International Trade Partner leverages MATRADE's extensive international network to further promote Malaysian furniture globally, unlocking greater export and sourcing opportunities for both buyers and exhibitors.

A regional hub for design excellence

MIFF 2026's emphasis on introducing Asia's leading furniture makers and their craftsmanship and design to a wider audience has been underlined by the annual MIFF Furniture Design Competition (MIFF FDC), now into its 16th edition. This year's theme of 'Playful. Practical. Purposeful: Furniture for Generation Alpha', challenges designers to create bedroom furniture for children aged 5-9 that blends imagination with practicality.

Complementing this is the newly-launched MIFF FDC CLUB, a platform connecting design talent with manufacturers to create a long-term ecosystem for collaboration and growth. Members gain industry-exclusive access and opportunities ranging from facility tours to prototype development while manufacturers access fresh design perspectives to strengthen competitiveness.

MIFF FDC 2026 finalists will have the opportunity to show off their design artwork at MITEC, while five successful pairs from the FDC CLUB's SELECTS programme will unveil their products.

To further promote independent creativity, MIFF organises xOrdinary Design Showcase, themed "Happiness' in 2026. First curated in 2022, xOrdinary empowers designers to use unconventional ideas and lifestyle concepts that bring joy to everyday living.

New highlights, refreshed favourites

In line with its commitment to keep abreast of industry trends, MIFF 2026 brings a new concept to WTCKL. 'FurniFusion' is built on three pillars - Live, Work, Play, respectively encompassing a Made-in-Malaysia Hall featuring a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern design; MIFF OFFICE, Southeast Asia's largest office furniture exhibit; and The Muse, a segment that caters to lifestyle and décor.

Making a return from last year by popular demand include Kuala Lumpur iDesign Week, a collaboration with Guangzhou Design Week to foster creativity among Asian designers and My Favourite International Design (MFID) Awards, which celebrates exceptional talent in architecture and interior design.

Aside from its core objectives, MIFF is focused on sustainability, as exemplified by its Tree Planting Campaign in Sabah which resumes this year after its launch in 2024. For MIFF 2026, the initiative returns with enhanced digital integration via the MIFF Furniverse App, offering interactive floor plans, intelligent lead retrieval for exhibitors and intuitive navigation tools, enabling visitors to participate virtually while ensuring tangible environmental impact.

"MIFF solidifies our long-term vision to further bolster Malaysia's status on the global platform as a key player in the quality furniture industry," said Ms. Kelie Lim. "On a larger scale, it looks to elevate the global furniture industry, and this aim is further boosted by MIFF's reputation as Southeast Asia's largest export-oriented furniture trade show."

Trade visitors can secure free admission by registering before 13 February 2026 to save on the RM30 entrance fee while simultaneously gaining access to MIFF's exclusive buyer privilege programmes to make sourcing more efficient and rewarding.

Buyers are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the early bird deal and register for MIFF 2026 at www.miff.com.my/ register or visit www.miff.com.my for more information.

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, showcasing the widest collection of Made-in Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture, and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets, which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

