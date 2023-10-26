MIH Consortium Enters Next Phase: M Mobility Becomes the First Technology Licensee Commercialization of MIH Platform in the global markets

TOKYO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium announced a major milestone as it welcomed M Mobility as its first open EV platform licensee. M Mobility offers a complete range of services from EV design, system development to data platforms for energy and vehicles aiming at serving businesses based on the MIH platform.

MIH Consortium's Collaboration Spotlight at Japan Mobility Show: From left to right - MIH Consortium CEO Jack Cheng, Tech Mahindra's Global Head of Engineering Services Narasimham RV, Hakobune's Representative Director President & CEO Masanori Takahashi, ITOCHU's Power & Environmental Solution Division Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Abe, and ZF Japan's Representative Director Naosumi Tada.

Backed by IT firm Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, M Mobility set its sights on global markets, starting with Japan, India, and Thailand. In collaboration with Japanese EV services firm Hakobune, an arm of powerhouse trading company Sumitomo Corporation, M Mobility is on its mission to revolutionize mobility. Hakobune, a pioneer in EV services and energy solutions, is developing an ecosystem for daily employee commuting and the provision of workplace charging stations.

Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium, remarked, "Working with M Mobility is the first major milestone of MIH in commercializing its open platform. With the ever-increasing demand for EVs, M Mobility is here to bring positive changes based on the MIH platform to serve B2B clients in their journey to modern mobility by offering commercial EVs alongside diverse software tools.

With just two years under its belt, the MIH Consortium has made waves with the introduction of the Project X concept car, a model of open platform potential that spotlights modular and standard designs. Through this technology licensing model, M Mobility will implement the technology developed by the alliance and MIH will continue to license technologies to other companies to accelerate the development of EVs.

With Tech Mahindra's technical expertise, software capabilities, and strategic investment, M Mobility will expand its reach in software-driven cars and AI-optimized experiences.

Narasimham RV, Global Head – Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "The global electric vehicle (EV) sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2035, and we aim to augment our share of this burgeoning and future-ready industry. It is a significant step towards our goal of fostering sustainable automobile solutions and cementing our position as the go-to partner for EV ventures. As a leading global engineering player in the EV development arena, Tech Mahindra is committed to building disruptive last-mile mobility platforms for its partners. Together, we aim to drive the EV market forward, promote eco-friendly business practices, and invigorate the global mobility ecosystem."

About M Mobility

Emerging from the vision of the MIH Consortium, M Mobility is pioneering the commercialization of the MIH platform. Positioned squarely in the B2B mobility industry, we craft EV solutions tailored for mobility service providers and fleet operators. We connect innovative EV designs with the global supply chain, all while keeping an eye on sustainability. With values rooted in understanding human needs, teamwork, passion, and innovation, M Mobility is actively shaping a greener mobility future.

About MIH Consortium

MIH Consortium is creating an open Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem to foster collaboration in the mobility industry. Our mission is to develop key technologies and create reference designs and standards. We aim to bridge the gap for alliance members, thereby lowering the barrier to entry, accelerating innovation, and shortening development cycles. Our goal is to bring together strategic partners to create innovative solutions for the next generation of EVs, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications.

SOURCE M Mobility