Michelin was selected by NASA to join the research team for Phase 1 of the Artemis project , researching and developing specialized airless wheels for lunar rovers (MiLAW).

With a budget of up to €1.2 billion allocated for research and development in 2023 , Michelin is reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading innovative brands.

Over 6,000 research and development specialists globally , including 2,500 specialists at the leading research center in Ladoux, France , (1) are developing cutting-edge technologies across 350 areas . In order to seek breakthrough technologies, Michelin is expanding its research partnerships by investing over €44 million (2) in international collaborative projects.

Michelin currently holds over 11.910 active patents worldwide and has been recognized by Clarivate™ as one of the "Top 100 Global Innovators." (3)

Michelin's 130 years of innovation journey

"The innovation power and expertise of Michelin has profoundly changed the history of the mobility sector. Nowadays, these foundations help us face challenges in new fields and activities that change lives", emphasized Mr. Florent Menegaux, Chairman of the Michelin Group.

What has Michelin been doing to continuously develop over the past 130 years, and what is behind these innovative initiatives?

The answer lies in Michelin's future vision, which is based on a strong belief: " All-sustainable". This represents a harmonious balance between humanity - people, the environment - the planet, and the economy - profit.

MiLAW Project – A Breakthrough in Space Exploration

Michelin is focusing on advancing technology in lunar exploration with the MiLAW project (Michelin Lunar Airless Wheel), a part of NASA's Artemis program(4).

The company will leverage its prior experience working with NASA, combining expertise in airless tire technology and advanced materials (such as the Michelin UPTIS and Tweel tires), to develop specialized airless wheels for lunar rovers. Furthermore, the project is a part of Michelin's larger goal of sustainable space exploration. It paves the way for long-term human presence on the Moon and even Mars in the future.

One of the foremost tasks is to develop a "Lunar Wheel" capable of performing reliably in extreme lunar conditions. These include operating in temperatures ranging from -243°C to over 100°C, enduring solar and cosmic radiation. The MiLAW wheel is designed to minimize rolling resistance on lunar regolith (lunar soil), enabling exploration vehicles to travel efficiently with greater range, conserving both energy and resources.(5)

The MiLAW project is clear evidence of Michelin's ambition to go beyond technological boundaries and contribute to advancements in mobility, not just on Earth but also in space.

The project not only shows that Michelin is adapting to future trends but, more importantly, that the company is actively shaping the future. By focusing on improving current products and pioneering the exploration and development of new technologies, Michelin is driving toward a greener, safer, and more efficient future in mobility for everyone.

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences.

