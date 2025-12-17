Milesight Announces Mobile Surveillance Unit Solution Powered by Outdoor-Ready Cameras

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight today announced its Mobile Surveillance Unit (MSU) Solution, a rapidly deployable security system built for sites with no fixed power, no fixed network, and constantly changing risks. The solution combines outdoor-ready cameras, a low-power edge recording server with embedded Nx VMS, and industrial 4G connectivity, and supports multiple MSU form factors including mobile security trailers, CCTV towers, and compact box units.

"Customers increasingly need surveillance that can move as fast as the site does, without trenching, permits, or permanent infrastructure," said Tony Zhang, Product Director at Milesight. "With Milesight MSU Solutions, integrators and operators can deploy reliable systems faster, keep them running efficiently off-grid, and relocate them easily as risks change."

Outdoor-Ready CCTV for MSU Deployment

Mobile Surveillance Units (MSUs) are self-contained trailer/tower/box systems for sites without infrastructure. To support MSU deployments, Milesight delivers a series of outdoor-ready cameras, purpose-built for off-grid and harsh environments.

Low power consumption for longer off-grid runtime

Optimized energy efficiency helps extend battery life and reduce required solar panel and battery capacity, lowering total system cost and maintenance frequency.

Full-color night imaging with proactive deterrence

TrueColor image performance improves night-time evidence quality, while built-in audio and visual deterrence supports faster on-site response.

Complete camera lineup for flexible MSU builds

A full outdoor portfolio supports varied site layouts and risk profiles, including PTZ for long-range detail, panoramic for wide-area coverage, and LPR for enhancing parking security and traffic workflows.

Rugged, outdoor-first industrial design

Milesight cameras are engineered for mobile outdoor deployments. With IP67/IK10 protection, EIS stabilization, 1000+ km trailer-proven testing, and enhanced PTZ dome protection, they keep video steady and hardware secure.

Key Application Scenarios

Typical deployment scenarios include construction sites (theft deterrence, process oversight, and PPE compliance), large outdoor parking areas such as retail parking lots and auto dealerships, temporary events requiring rapid setup and redeployment, and roads for congestion monitoring and speed calming.

For more information, please visit Milesight website or contact your local Milesight representative.

About Milesight

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture meaningful data. It innovatively applies AI, 5G, IoT to bring real impact to diverse applications. Committed to making sensing matter, Milesight responsively addresses customer demands and works closely with a growing partner ecosystem to realize the value of data.

