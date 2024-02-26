MILESTONE 15th IGEM 2024 TO DRIVE REGIONAL LEADERSHIP FOR CLIMATE URGENCY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) – a confluence of technology, innovation and economic progress is well established as the region's most successful green technology platform, spurring the green economy and championing sustainable development with a successful track record of RM53.1 billion in business leads, more than 4,000 exhibitors and over 600,000 visitors from 122 countries over the last 14 years.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability officiating the soft launch of IGEM 2024

Launched today by the organiser, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), and co-organiser, the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation, IGEM returns for its landmark 15th year at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from the 9th to 11th October. Themed "Race Towards Net Zero: Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency", IGEM 2024 targets RM4.8 billion in business leads, 480 exhibitors and 48,000 visitors from over 48 countries.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said, "I wish to reiterate the urgency of climate action as new climate challenges require a completely new mindset and action plans. The relevance of IGEM 2024 in addressing this will be more significant than ever. As such, I urge all loyal IGEM exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, participants, and visitors to do their part to ensure the event's continued success.

"We are also pushing the boundaries of our influence to develop IGEM's footprint in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa through industry-curated leadership roundtables, summits and congresses. This showcase will hugely accelerate the business avenues for all IGEM participants," he added.

IGEM 2024 will have a refreshed approach focusing on 5 sub-themes: empowering cities, electrifying mobility, decarbonising energy, accelerating circularity and conserving biodiversity. Among the new attractions for IGEM's 15th anniversary will be the dedicated industry zone for hydrogen and other carbon technologies, along with a central zone showcasing integrated partner innovations from leading global corporations.

IGEM 2024 will also convene the multi-venue connected autonomous shared electric mobility future exhibition. Alongside this, plans are underway to have a circular economy showcase, bringing together key leaders in innovative practices, technologies and businesses. Some of the new initiatives on-ground will include the launch of the Malaysia Pavilion at COP29.

The minister elaborated, "Given the many exciting avenues and opportunities for businesses to leverage, I urge companies as well as financial institutions to consider becoming sponsors for IGEM 2024 – to help uphold as well as accelerate Malaysia's regional leadership in green technology and climate change.

"With the vast opportunities at IGEM 2024, I also strongly encourage industry associations and corporations to sign up as participants today. On behalf of NRES, I earnestly hope for the cooperation from our colleagues in the other ministries and state governments, to participate and showcase their green initiatives to a broader audience," he concluded.

Reflecting on the success of IGEM 2023, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has been instrumental in highlighting investment opportunities within the green technology sectors, contributing to potential investment leads worth RM5.8 billion, an increase of 58.6 percent from the previous year. From the leads at IGEM 2023, to date, MIDA has received six (6) green investment projects with an accumulative proposed investment of RM1.4 billion.

Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA, shared in his welcoming remarks, "We are in line with the Government's initiative through the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), specifically on its Mission 3 - Push for Net Zero in attracting investments in sectors that contribute to achieving net-zero goals.

MIDA is proactively exploring new growth areas in green technology such as green hydrogen, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), waste management, and future mobility (EV). We have also introduced targeted incentives in Budget 2024 to help our companies become amongst the best-in-class globally in terms of energy and carbon efficiency."

