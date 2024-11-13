Millennium Hotels and Resorts Partners with Aiello to Revolutionize Hospitality with AI Voice Technology

Enhancing Guest Experience and Operational Efficiency with Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiello, a leading startup specializing in Natural Language Processing (NLP), is proud to announce its partnership with Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR). This collaboration aims to redefine standards in the hospitality industry by deploying the AI-powered Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA) across six MHR's properties in Singapore and Thailand, including Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, Orchard Hotel Singapore, M Social Hotel Singapore, Studio M Hotel Singapore, M Hotel Singapore City Centre and M Social Hotel Phuket in Thailand.

Leveraging Aiello's innovative AI technology, this strategic initiative aims not only to enhance the guest experience through personalized, voice-activated services but also to establish new benchmarks for operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

"Millennium Hotels and Resorts distinguishes itself by leveraging cutting-edge technology and is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences with a Blue Ocean Strategy mindset," shared Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer & Chief Commercial Officer at Millennium Hotels and Resorts. "By embracing Aiello's AI technology, we're adopting a data-driven approach that allows us to better understand guest preferences, enabling us to deliver personalized services while unlocking new revenue opportunities."

Aiello CEO and Co-founder Vic Shen remarked, "Through this collaboration, we have demonstrated how our AI solutions can transform hotel management. By creating a bespoke AI database for MHR, alongside a property and corporate dashboard that visualizes AVA and TMS user behavior data, we empower hoteliers to monitor and understand guest interactions anytime and anywhere. With the addition of a multi-hotel view, MHR gains a comprehensive understanding across properties, enabling data-driven strategies and truly personalized service. Together with MHR, we're leading the digital transformation of the hospitality industry, creating more intelligent and intuitive hotel environments."

MHR also unveiled an unboxing video of AVA, demonstrating the AI assistant's innovative features alongside an interview video detailing the collaboration with Aiello:

Aiello X Millennium Hotels and Resorts | Hotel of Tomorrow

Pioneering AI Integration to Enhance Property Value and Drive Sustainable Growth

Ke-Vin Lim, Head of Group Innovation at City Developments Limited (CDL), emphasized that Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the first hotel group in Singapore to implement the AVA in guest rooms. "This initiative reflects our commitment to integrating advanced technology, significantly enhancing property value and positioning us as more competitive and attractive for the future," he said.

Lim also noted that the adoption of AI aligns perfectly with MHR's sustainability vision. "By replacing outdated in-room amenities and printed materials, we're making a long-term, sustainable investment," Lim commented. MHR's six properties in Singapore have already achieved Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification. Shen also emphasized, "For instance, by replacing the cabling in over 2,300 rooms with AVA, we would reduce 6,240 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to what would require 284 trees to absorb," further underscoring MHR's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Dr iving Operational Efficiency and Workforce Competitiveness with AI and Digital Transformation

According to an Oracle study, 67% of hotels are facing staffing shortages, with 12% indicating that this impacts their operational effectiveness. "Addressing these operational challenges has been a key motivation for integrating technology into MHR's systems," said Andy Tan, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Partnerships at MHR. "Integrating AVA with our task management system, housekeeping staff can receive real-time updates on room statuses and guest requests, reducing manual tasks and streamlining workflows." he added. While system integration posed initial challenges, the expertise of Aiello's team ensured a smooth transition with minimal disruption to existing IT infrastructure.

M Social Hotel Phuket Revolutionizes Guest Services with Aiello Voice Assistant

As the first hotel in MHR group to implement AVA, M Social Hotel Phuket has achieved significant success in transforming guest services. "Our goal was not only to enhance operational efficiency but also to deliver a seamless, enjoyable experience for our guests," said Pjey Mayandi, General Manager of M Social Hotel Phuket. Serving as the hotel's central hub, AVA integrates cloud-based phone systems, task management, in-room dining, and smart room controls, significantly streamlining operations. Since replacing traditional in-room phones, M Social Hotel Phuket has seen a significant reduction in call volumes, further showcasing the system's effectiveness.

Aiello remains dedicated to expanding its comprehensive SaaS platform, Aiello-One, to more hospitality providers across Southeast Asia, Japan, and beyond, empowering hoteliers to unlock the full potential of smart technology and deliver unparalleled guest experiences. With robust backing from partner in Singapore, Go Nimbus, Aiello is well-positioned to scale and implement these innovative solutions across the region.

About Aiello

Aiello is a leading provider of Voice AI in the hospitality industry. Its flagship product, Aiello Voice Assistant, is a multi-award-winning talk & touch voice AI technology solution aimed at streamlining hotel operations, enhancing the guest experience, and generating insights about customer behavior. The state-of-the-art Aiello Voice Assistant is designed to elevate the guest experience with its unique AI-powered features and capabilities. Since 2019, Aiello Voice Assistant has been deployed in over 180 hotels, encompassing 20,000 rooms, and has answered over 14 million inquiries from 2.5 million end users in Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and English.

Learn more at Aiello's official website: https://aiello.ai/

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages, and operates over 140 properties worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. Its diverse portfolio spans brands including The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne, and Kingsgate—offering the perfect address for business and leisure travellers who are looking for hospitality experiences that go above and beyond. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited. For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com.

