Millennium Technology Prize opens its nomination period for innovations for a better life

HELSINKI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading innovation award, Millennium Technology Prize, will be awarded again in May 2027. The eligibility criteria of the prize have been expanded to even more future-oriented innovations that improve the well-being of humankind and the planet and stimulate further research and development. The global call for nominations will be open for groundbreaking innovations between 6 November 2025 and 27 February 2026.

The Millennium Technology Prize is the pre-eminent one-million-euro award focused on technological innovations for a better life. The winning innovations are commercially viable and based upon ethically sound academic and scientific research. The present call for nominations is set apart from its predecessors by a change in evaluation criteria: now, the prize can be awarded to revolutionary innovations that have not yet been adopted worldwide commercially.

Transforming bold ideas into reality demands relentless effort and vision. The Millennium Technology Prize honors the innovators who overcome every challenge to redefine the future. The Prize has been awarded for world-changing innovations such as ethical stem cell research, an open-source operating system, and next-generation DNA sequencing.

The latest Millennium Technology Prize in 2024 was awarded to Professor Bantval Jayant Baliga of North Carolina State University, United States. His innovation, Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), has enabled a dramatic reduction in worldwide electrical energy and petrol consumption, reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by over 82 gigatons (180 trillion pounds) in the past 30 years.

"True innovation thrives on collaboration. We live in a time of daunting global challenges, but at the same time, countless teams of innovators around the world are working on potential solutions to overcome them. The Millennium Technology Prize fosters vital connections among scientists, innovators, and industry leaders, enabling them to amplify the impact of groundbreaking solutions," says Maija Liiri-Virmiala, CEO of Technology Academy Finland, the foundation awarding the Millennium Technology Prize.

The nominations are submitted via an online portal. Organizations, companies, and individuals can make nominations. Nominators are invited to consider people and teams from diverse backgrounds when choosing a nominee.

The Millennium Technology Prize is worth one million euros and is awarded every two years by the independent foundation Technology Academy Finland. The Patron of the Prize is the President of the Republic of Finland. The Prize was granted for the first time in 2004. Three of the Prize Winners have subsequently been awarded a Nobel Prize.

