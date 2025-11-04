Mine Vision Systems Announces $12.5 Million Series A to Accelerate Underground Mining Decision Platform

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mine Vision Systems (MVS), the leader in vision-driven mapping and analytics for underground mining, today announced a $12.5 million Series A financing led by Rockwell Venture Capital with a significant commitment from Condire Investors. The capital will fuel rapid execution of MVS's product strategy and expansion of its decision-making platform for underground operations, building on strong industry momentum in 2025.

"This investment exceeded our initial target of $10 million and will enable us to accelerate our product roadmap and deliver the decision platform underground mining has been waiting for," said Michael Smocer, CEO of Mine Vision Systems. "2025 has been a breakout year. We are proud of the partnerships we have built with many of the world's largest and most innovative mining companies, and we are beginning to scale what's working."

Kent Rockwell, Founder & CEO at Rockwell Venture Capital, said: "We have partnered with MVS for years and have a front-row seat to the company's progress. The team's execution over the past three years has translated into real operational impact for customers. We are enthusiastic to lead this round and support the next phase of growth."

Ryan Schedler, Founder & Managing Director at Condire, said: "For us, this is an exciting step. We performed extensive diligence, speaking with our mining portfolio companies and other industry leaders. The feedback on MVS and FaceCapture was consistently strong. We believe MVS provides essential technology for the underground mining value chain."

Proceeds from the round will accelerate R&D and product integration, expand deployments of FaceCapture and adjacent analytics, and strengthen customer success in key mining regions.

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

