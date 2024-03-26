26 Mar, 2024, 17:56 CST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Naventus Renewables Summit held in Stockholm, 26 March 2024.
The event is livestreamed, and Minesto will be presenting at 14.40 CET:
Naventus & Partners Renewables Summit 2024
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-presents-today-at-naventus-renewables-summit--stockholm,c3952237
SOURCE Minesto AB
Share this article