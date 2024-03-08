Minesto selected for Swedish Energy Agency and Business Sweden's BAPSEA programme in Southeast Asia

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has been awarded a place in the acceleration programme BAPSEA (Business Acceleration Programme Southeast Asia), strengthening Minesto's business capabilities in the region. BAPSEA is a joint programme by the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) and Business Sweden. It runs for 18 months and commences mid-March 2024. Minesto's performance and potential has secured the company a place to participate in the programme 2024-2025.

BAPSEA is aimed at supporting Swedish companies with innovative solutions in energy and sustainability to enter the Southeast Asian market. Through the 18-month programme, Minesto will have access to resources, guidance, and networking opportunities with industry leaders, government officials, and potential partners in Southeast Asia.

"Being a part of the BAPSEA programme strengthens our ability to accelerate market progression in Southeast Asia. It also signals that our technology is regarded as a valuable contribution to the energy transition in one of the most challenging parts of the world, given the current dependence on fossil fuels," comments Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

