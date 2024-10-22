Minesto takes part in high-level energy transition conference and exhibition, Enlit Europe 2024, in Milan

News provided by

Minesto AB

22 Oct, 2024, 14:13 CST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto is participating in one of the biggest international energy conferences, Enlit Europe 2024 taking place in Milan. The exhibition and conference, hosting 700+ international best-in-class technologies supporting energy transition, is held at Fiera Milano di Rho in Milan, Italy this year from 22 - 24 October. 

The presence of Minesto is strong at Enlit Europe, with CEO Dr Martin Edlund delivering presentations at two sessions on innovation, as well as speaking at the high-level panel session `Next Generation of Renewables' on how Minesto's technology contributes to the global energy transition agenda. There will also be a Minesto booth at the exhibition, including a Dragon Class scale model and information about the unique technology.

Minesto's participation at Enlit Milan aims to establish new relationships and strengthen established partnerships with high-level stakeholders in the energy industry.

Welcome to meet Minesto onsite in Milano, exhibition stand 7.E58.

For program, please see Enlit Europe 22-24 October 2024 - Energy Transition Event

For additional information, please contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-takes-part-in-high-level-energy-transition-conference-and-exhibition--enlit-europe-2024--in-,c4054341

SOURCE Minesto AB

Also from this source

First-of-a-kind tidal dragon farm in the Faroe Islands moves forward

In the North Atlantic, leading ocean energy developer Minesto is moving forward with the pioneering build-out of a tidal energy site. The Hestfjord...

Minesto tidal energy kites featured on BBC News

Swedish technology developer Minesto continues to attract global recognition for their unique tidal energy kites, generating electricity from tidal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics