MinewTag to Showcase Next-Gen ESL Solutions at NRF APAC 2026

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MinewTag is set to attend NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore between June 2 and 4, 2026. As a leading one-stop Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) solutions provider, the company will showcase its latest ESL and IoT retail innovations, featuring live demos that highlight how retailers can streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the in-store experience.

As retailers continue accelerating digital transformation initiatives, demand is growing for smarter and more scalable shelf management solutions. Among all shelf elements, labels and pricing remain at the core. Against this backdrop, Minewtag presents the all-new Next-Gen ESL Solutions. Next-Gen signifies newer, thinner, smarter, and more comprehensive choices, along with a wider array of colors.

Next-Gen ESL Solutions

The new generation of MinewTag ESL products introduces significant upgrades in color performance, functionality, and product diversity. Over the past year, the company has upgraded its entire ESL portfolio to four-color e-paper displays while also expanding into larger-format solutions, including a newly launched 31.5-inch six-color e-paper display. And the brand will debut its fully upgraded next-generation end-to-end ESL and IoT solution for the first time at the upcoming NRF 2026 Singapore show.

Delivering integrated hardware and software support, MinewTag unifies its IoT sensors, electronic shelf labels and gateways on its proprietary software platform. This integration enables visualized and intelligent shelf management, alongside effortless scalable operations for multi-store retail networks.

The solution empowers retailers with instant, synchronized pricing updates across all store locations — a key capability that eliminates the inefficiencies of manual price adjustments. Ultimately, MinewTag's all-in-one system significantly cuts labor costs and substantially boosts overall in-store operational efficiency for retail businesses.

Started in Retail. Proven Across Industries.

Originally built for retail, MinewTag's ESL solutions are now deployed across warehouses, hospitals, offices, and retail chains worldwide. To address warehouse-specific operational needs, the company has also introduced multifunctional button tags and LED-enabled warning solutions that support picking workflows and centralized warehouse management through the MinewTag cloud platform.

Learn more about MinewTag:

https://www.minewtag.com

About MinewTag

MinewTag is a leading one-stop Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) solutions provider, helping retailers worldwide turn the shelf edge into a driver of efficiency, accuracy, and growth. We partner with retailers worldwide to deliver intelligent, scalable ESL systems that streamline operations, ensure real-time pricing accuracy, and create seamless in-store experiences that drive measurable business outcomes. With a growing footprint spanning 50+ countries, MinewTag is committed to powering the next generation of smarter, more connected retail.

SOURCE MinewTag