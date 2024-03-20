Mingca Packaging and ExxonMobil Introduce Innovative Double Bubble Polyethylene-based Shrink Film Solution

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shantou Mingca Packaging Co Ltd and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Research & Development Co., Ltd (ExxonMobil) announced today an innovative double bubble Polyethylene-based Shrink Film (PEF) solution, the next generation of Polyolefin Shrink Film (POF), created using ultra-low density Exceed™ XP performance polyethylene. PEF can be used to package products in a variety of shapes, such as electronics, household and personal care products, medicines, food, books and magazines, plastic utensils, and toys.

The solution's polyethylene-based structure can help converters create packaging that can be more easily mechanically recycled1 than conventional POF solutions. The recyclability of the film structure has been third party validated and certified by TÜV Rheinland2.

PEF shrink film can help provide exceptional "shelf appeal" to products, making them look attractive to consumers. In addition, the PEF solution can provide a snug-fit with small and soft corners, further increasing appearance aesthetics.

It can shrink more than 70 percent upon heating and can help enable excellent shrink performance at lower temperatures.

Thanks to its low-temperature shrinkage capability, the new PEF solution can offer potential cost savings due to the shrink tunnel consuming less energy than what is needed with conventional POF solutions3.

With haze as low as 2.8 percent and gloss up to 86 GU, the Exceed™ XP-based PEF offers excellent optical properties.

Exceed™ XP performance polyethylene can help to deliver outstanding softness (1% secant modulus as low as 374 MPa), with tensile strength at MD/TD as high as 100 MPa.

Similar to POF, the new PEF shrink film can be produced using double bubble technology. Converters can typically switch from their current POF formulation to the next generation conveniently with only a few adjustments to their existing POF production line, while brand owners can adopt the new solution without upgrades or changes to their packaging lines.

"Development of this PEF solution was driven by the growing desire for companies to deliver products in recyclable1 packaging," said Karen Chui, Polyethylene North Asia Market Development Manager, ExxonMobil. "At ExxonMobil, we believe it is essential to collaborate closely with value chain members to continue to introduce new solutions that can help meet evolving market needs."

"From raw material suppliers, film converters, to brand owners, the value chain has ambitious recyclability goals," said Mr. Liu Kun, General Manager at Shantou Mingca Packaging Co Ltd. "PEF is a game changer when it comes to the recyclability1 of shrink films, bringing more capabilities to the packaging world to help contribute to a circular plastic economy."

1 The terms "recyclable" and "recyclability" are intended to refer to the potential for recyclability of packaging solutions designed and manufactured in accordance with recycling guidelines such as PRE RecyClass. Ultimate recyclability of packaging incorporating ExxonMobil's performance PE resins will depend on a number of factors outside of ExxonMobil's control including, but not limited to, availability of programs and facilities that collect and recycle plastic packaging within a given community. Any and all claims about the recyclability of packaging are the sole responsibility of the packaging manufacturer. 2 Per DIN EN ISO 14021:2021-10 3 Based on calculation of Mingca Packaging

About Shantou Mingca Packaging Co Ltd

With R&D, production, sales and after-sales service, Mingca Packaging has more than 30 years of experience in shrink film manufacturing. The company provides a wide range of shrink films and shrink bags for packaging of food, electronics, household and personal care products, pharmaceuticals and etc, at annual output capacity of 10,000 tons.

About ExxonMobil Polyethylene

ExxonMobil's polyethylene portfolio offers converters and brand owners an extensive range of performance polymers as well as specialty co-polymers and additional polyethylene grades for numerous applications. Our performance polymer flagship brands offer superior mechanical performance and unparalleled properties.

With critical properties such as strength, durability and toughness, ease of sealing, and outstanding optics, our leading-edge polyethylene formulations help create, protect, and promote products throughout the packaging, agriculture, industrial, personal care, and hygiene markets. From store shelves, to harvesting, to shipping, to the factory, products made with our performance polymers can help reduce the risk of waste, breakage, and spoilage across the value chain.

