MINH HUNG SIKICO INDUSTRIAL PARK - PERFECT DESTINATION FOR INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, ESPECIALLY FROM TAIWAN

International investors in Minh Hung Sikico Industrial Park

In the recent wave of searching for locations to expand production in Vietnam, Minh Hung Sikico industrial park in Binh Phuoc province becomes an attractive destination for international investors of various industries.

Taiwan: Among them, many investors from Taiwan have also chosen Minh Hung Sikico as the location for manufacturing expansion in Vietnam such as Hand Seven, Tipus Corporation & Lifeart Furniture, Daily Million, Jason & Phill, and more.

In particular, in 2023, Shandong Haohua Tire - the tire brand ranked 32nd among the 75 leading tire companies in the world and the top 10 tire brands in China - has built a car tire factory with a total investment of 500 million USD and an area of 43 hectares in the industrial park.

Reasons why big investors from Taiwan choose Minh Hung Sikico Industrial Park for their manufacturing expansion.

Since the end of 2022, Shandong HaoHua Tire has conducted a survey of the investment environment in Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam to seek a new production location abroad. Based on the detailed survey, risk assessment and analysis of the environment and investment locations in the above countries, Haohua decided to choose Binh Phuoc, Vietnam with stable political situation, rapid economic development, outstanding preferential policies and a favorable business environment as the destination to build the first automobile tire factory abroad.

Beyond the robust investment support and promotion by the provincial authorities of Binh Phuoc for foreign businesses, Minh Hung Sikico Industrial Park boasts exceptional advantages that have successfully drawn this significant investor with a total investment capital of $500 million and a scale of 43 hectares.

First, an advantage that gives HAOHUA confidence in choosing Minh Hung Sikico is the comprehensive legal assurance of the industrial park. This is the foundation for investors to smoothly and quickly carry out the necessary legal procedures for their projects, enabling the prompt commencement of factory operations. Moreover, a crucial prerequisite is ensuring the investor's capital remains secure and risk-free.

The second is the guarantee of comprehensive companionship of our investment consultants on legal procedures. HaoHua highly appreciated the working performance and support capacity of Minh Hung Sikico's team. With their profound knowledge of local regulations and related legal procedures, the team supported HaoHua in understanding investment procedures, tax regulations and other matters clearly and meticulously. They acted as a bridge between the investor and authorities to thoroughly resolve all questions from the investor quickly and effectively, not only providing guidance on procedural regulations but also delivering practical advice based on real-life experience.

The third is the guarantee of complete infrastructure for the production needs of the investor. Minh Hung Sikico Industrial Park has a total area of 1,400 ha, with 655 ha in the first phase already completed, becoming one of the largest industrial parks in southern Vietnam, featuring a synchronous infrastructure system. We cooperated with GS E&C, a multinational corporation with more than 50 years of experience in managing and operating environmental projects, to operate the wastewater treatment plant.

Minh Hung Sikico is currently prioritizing its efforts to attract foreign investors in various industries, particularly those from Taiwan. The industrial park can accommodate a diverse range of industries, including electronics, microelectronics, and sectors that generate significant wastewater and emissions (including plating, weaving, dyeing, and slaughtering processes), such as furniture, fiber production, garment support, food processing, and animal feed processing, and more.

MINH HUNG SIKICO INDUSTRIAL PARK

