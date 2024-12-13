Mining gold of music: eternal passion of Chinese 99-year-old conductor

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: In July this year, the Shanghai Oriental Art Center (SHOAC) Citizens' Concert celebrated its 18th anniversary. As the curtain rose, Chinese conductor Cao Peng, at 99 years old, took to the stage in a wheelchair.

"Whenever Cao is on stage, we see a wave of passion, a vibrant zeal for life that energizes everyone around," said pianist Kong Xiangdong, who embraced Cao after the performance.

Photo shows Chinese conductor Cao Peng. (Photo provided by Cao Peng) Photo shows the 1960 score of China's violin concerto Butterfly Lovers. (Photo provided by Cao Peng) Cao Peng performs with children with autism. (Photo provided by Cao Peng)

The audience erupted into thunderous applause, not only for his remarkable performance but also for his lifelong dedication to the stage.

Cao was born in 1925. In the 1960s, he held his first concert abroad, presenting Chinese musical pieces to international audiences and captivating everyone with the enchanting melodies of China's violin concerto Butterfly Lovers. In the 1970s, he led the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra on its first international tour, earning global acclaim for the exceptional performances and artistry. In the 1990s, Cao recorded over 50 Chinese symphony albums, a vivid chronicle of China's symphonic music.

Calmness, meticulousness, exquisiteness, and thoroughness - these qualities define Cao's commitment to the art of conducting. Whether conducting a professional orchestra or an amateur ensemble, he always upholds the principle that "there is no amateurism in symphony," maintaining high standards for artistic quality and zero tolerance for mistakes.

His exacting approach applied not only to his musicians but even more so to himself. Before every rehearsal, Cao would arrive at least half an hour early to prepare.

He believes that a conductor serves as the bridge between the symphony and the audience. Without a deep understanding and careful arrangement of a musical composition, it is nearly impossible to convey the profound meaning of the music. He firmly rejects any shortcuts, opportunism, or capitation, as he considers such practices harmful to music and culture.

Cao once raised an intriguing question: With so many children in China learning musical instruments today, how many of them grow up to become symphony enthusiasts?

He observed that many young learners focus solely on perfecting their skills, with little understanding of the deeper essence of music, which makes it difficult for them to truly appreciate the beauty of music.

To this end, Cao ventured into villages, factories, communities, and schools in China, performing and helping people understand and develop a love for symphonic music.

When serving as the artistic director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Cao organized a biweekly free concert series in collaboration with seven music ensembles in Shanghai. He also live-streamed symphony performances and shared his music expertise on a Radio Shanghai program to facilitate music appreciation. Thanks to the efforts of Cao and fellow musicians, the program became China's first major brand for music promotion, nurturing a large number of music lovers.

After retiring, Cao devoted almost all his time to cultivating young musicians. He carefully selected age-appropriate pieces that combine artistic, technical, educational, and entertaining qualities. To make music more accessible, he created simplified special scores and catchy rhymes for children. With heartfelt dedication, he established several renowned student orchestras, including the symphony orchestra of Shanghai's Nanyang Model High School, the symphony orchestra of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the Shanghai Student Symphony Orchestra.

Between 2017 and 2019 alone, Cao joined over 100 student orchestra rehearsals and coaching sessions, all on a voluntary basis. He also recorded more than 150 instructional audio and video materials at his own expense, which received over 15 million views.

In 2008, with support from the Shanghai Charity Foundation, Cao and his daughter Cao Xiaoxia created the Angel Music Salon for children with autism, encouraging them to open their hearts and express themselves musically.

For children with autism, even leading a normal life can be challenging - learning to play a musical instrument seemed almost insurmountable. However, Cao and his daughter believe in the children's potential and the transformative power of music.

"Only beautiful sounds can reach the hearts of children with autism. That's why we purchased the finest instruments from the best suppliers," said Cao Xiaoxia, who inherited her father's meticulousness.

Music indeed worked its magic, bringing about remarkable changes to the children. They began to listen, learned to communicate, and even managed to take care of themselves for a short period without constant supervision from their parents.

"The changes in these children are nothing short of a medical miracle. Cao and his family have given hope to families like ours," said a parent of a child with autism.

These children eventually performed on international stages, dazzling audiences at events like the Edinburgh International Festival and the Aberdeen International Youth Festival, touching countless hearts.

For Cao Xiaoxia, learning to play an instrument is a pathway to a greater end: helping children with autism integrate into society and, ultimately, achieve independence. To achieve this goal, they customized foundational learning programs and practical training centers for children with autism. As the first participants grew into adulthood, they began to seek partnerships with rehabilitation and care institutions to help these young adults secure suitable jobs and support themselves.

Over the past 16 years, the Angel Music Salon has brought together over 6,000 young volunteers. Love, carried on the wings of music, continues to reach higher and farther.

Cao Peng once said, "If music was a gold mine, I would be an old miner who never gives up and never retires, tirelessly digging and exploring with love and passion. For within this mine lie the essence of civilization, the truth of morality, and the brilliance of humanity."

"Even at the age of 99, Cao Peng continues his prominent presence in the arts. He has infused his life with the power of music while passing that vitality on to countless others. This exactly explains the infinity of art," said Xi Meijuan, chair of the Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

