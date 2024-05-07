MINISO Launches Its First IP Collection Store with Colorful Storefront in Vietnam

Located on Dinh Tien Hoang Street with a view facing Hoan Kiem Lake, the store is positioned at a prime location that attracts both locals and tourists alike. This initiative marks MINISO's first offline consumer experience store themed around BT21 in Vietnam, addressing the high demand for authentic BT21 MD previously sought after by Vietnamese consumers. The launch featured beloved items such as 9-inch plush toys, memory foam neck pillows, headbands, double-wall plastic tumblers with straws, and light-up keychains from the BT21 collection.

This MINISO superstore delivers global trends straight to the doorsteps of consumers in Vietnam. Beyond BT21 merchandise, it also boasts several IP zones featuring fan-favorite characters such as Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear, We Bare Bears, Pokémon, Snoopy, Minions, Marie, Winnie-the-Pooh, and Barbie among others. This diverse offering underscores MINISO's strategy to cater to various consumer interests through collaborations with globally recognized brands.

The grand opening was a spectacle of color and excitement, featuring performances by dance troupes and local singer Isaac, who engaged with fans and delivered an electrifying performance. Miss International Vietnam 2024, Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy, added to the excitement by attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The festivities further included colorful Rickshaws circling Hoan Kiem Lake and activities that drew crowds eager to participate.

The new store, featuring a colorful creative storefront, marks the latest addition to MINISO's expansion efforts in Vietnam. Earlier, MINISO introduced several themed stores such as a Barbie-themed outlet in Hanoi, a Ho Chi Minh City store showcasing the Disney Pixar Food Collection, and a unique three-story establishment situated on Nguyen Trai Street, in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City's bustling commercial district.

Currently, there are over 70 MINISO stores spread across nearly 30 provinces in Vietnam. With an established presence across major cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, and more, MINISO aims to extend its reach throughout more provinces focusing on top-tier commercial locations. By offering more vibrant offerings customized to local tastes and preferences, the brand remains dedicated to making sure that everyone gets to partake in what has become more than just a shopping trip - it's a unique experience.

SOURCE MINISO