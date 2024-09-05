MINISO Launches Vietnam's First Sanrio Characters-Themed Store in Ho Chi Minh City

Prime Location and Extensive Product Range

The new MINISO store is strategically located on the third floor of Van Hanh Mall, the largest shopping center in Ho Chi Minh City's District 10, benefiting from high visibility and foot traffic due to its prime location at the escalator entrance. This space, also a previously home to successful launches of other globally well-known IP products, is known for its record-breaking sales, which underscoring the potential for success at this location. This time, the opening of the Sanrio characters-themed store has once again shattered the daily sales records for MINISO stores in Vietnam.

As the MINISO store with the most extensive range of Sanrio characters-themed products in Vietnam, the new store offers around 400 exclusive Sanrio characters-themed SKUs. These include popular items such as blind boxes, fashion accessories, aromatherapy products, plastic cups, and more, catering to the diverse preferences of local consumers. This variety ensures that fans of all ages can find something special, making the store a must-visit destination for Sanrio enthusiasts.

A Spectacular Opening Celebration

The grand opening event on September 1 was a vibrant celebration, highlighted by the MINISO HAPPY PARADE. To align with the festive atmosphere of the National Day holiday, the happy parade commenced with a delightful surprise performance, showcasing a live band and dancers performing Happy MINISO Dance. The lively atmosphere attracted shoppers and passersby, who were invited to join the festivities. Performers distributed gifts, including hand fans and store vouchers, creating a joyful and interactive experience that led attendees directly to the new store.

Adding to the excitement, Sanrio fans spontaneously attended the ceremony, dressed in outfits inspired by the colors of their favorite Sanrio characters. Their presence further enhanced the festive atmosphere and drew attention from a wide audience.

Building on Success and Expanding Horizons

MINISO has consistently gained popularity in Vietnam through its innovative IP co-branded products and innovative stores, which have resonated strongly with local consumers. Previous collaborations, have enjoyed widespread success, further establishing MINISO as a beloved brand in the market.

With over 80 stores across nearly 30 provinces in Vietnam, including major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, and Da Nang, MINISO is committed to expanding its footprint even further. Focusing on first-tier business locations, the brand has ambitious plans to continue its expansion in Vietnam, with more IP collaborations and category upgrades on the horizon.

As MINISO continues to grow, it remains dedicated to enhancing the shopping experience for its customers, offering high-quality products and unforgettable moments that resonate with the local community.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

ABOUT SANRIO

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody, Kuromi, LittleTwinStars, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, gudetama, Aggretsuko, Chococat, Bad Badtz-Maru and Kerokerokeroppi. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please follow @sanriovietnam on Instagram and @SanrioVietnam on Facebook.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://minisovietnam.com.vn/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/minisovietnam.vn

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/minisovietnam/

For details of business cooperation with MINISO in Vietnam, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE MINISO