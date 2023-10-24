MINISO Opens its first-ever Sanrio-themed store in Indonesia for a Magical IP Shopping Experience

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21st, 2023, global lifestyle brand MINISO launched its first IP-themed flagship store featuring Sanrio characters at Margo City Store in Indonesia, the brand's first of its kind anywhere in the world. This significant development underscores MINISO's commitment to the brand's upgrade in Indonesia, with new store image and a wide range of beloved IP products, aiming to create a better shopping experience for customers.

MINISO Opens Its First IP-themed Store Featuring Sanrio Characters (PRNewsfoto/Miniso Group) The Sanrio Collections Have been Highly Favored by Indonesian Consumers (PRNewsfoto/Miniso Group) The Iconic Hello Kitty Mascot Shows Up at MINISO's Grand Opening Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Miniso Group)

After months of renovation, MINISO's Margo City store, situated in one of Indonesia's most popular shopping malls, reopened its doors to eager shoppers with a captivating new look. The storefront, adorned in delightful pastel pink, prominently features Sanrio's beloved characters, such as Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll, creating an enticing gateway to a joy-filled magical wonderland. Spanning around 450 square meters, the store boasts an extensive Sanrio IP zone, while also including a rich assortment of other globally renowned IPs that cater to a diverse audience. MINISO hopes the new store will provide a one-stop destination for customers to fully immerse themselves in its enchanting IP co-branded world.

The flagship store's grand opening was met with tremendous enthusiasm and excitement. Indonesian actress Prilly Latuconsina graced the event, delighting attendees with her appearance. The iconic Hello Kitty mascot also delivered a lively dance performance, infusing the day with a spirited and joyous atmosphere. Customers also had the opportunity to record the cherished moments, taking photographs with Prilly and Hello Kitty for memories that would last a lifetime.

"The Sanrio collections have consistently been highly favored by Indonesian consumers, and we are excited to launch Sanrio product for the first time in Indonesia. That's why we've chosen to open our very first Sanrio-themed store here," said Jason Lee, General Manager of MINISO Indonesia. "As well as offering exciting IP co-branded products, the store will uniquely integrate people's beloved IPs into shopping scenarios, enabling customers to interact with their favorite characters and build deeper emotional connections."

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with MINISO in Indonesia. Through MINISO's extensive retail network, Sanrio fans will be treated to a wide selection of cute Sanrio merchandise", said Cindy Loh, General Manager of Sanrio Southeast Asia.

Currently, MINISO operates over 200 stores in Indonesia, spanning 90 cities nationwide. Following the successful opening of the Sanrio-themed store, the brand intends to bring further outstanding IP collaborations to the nation's shoppers, while actively expediting its store expansion in the country. With an objective of establishing a presence in more central business districts in the country, MINISO hopes to open more stores nationwide by year-end. Beyond physical store expansion, MINISO is also continuing its brand upgrade in Indonesia. On the same day as the store opening, the brand also unveiled its first and only perfume ambassador in Indonesia, Prilly Latuconsina, along with an entirely new perfume collection, with the aim of becoming a beloved lifestyle brand in the hearts of local consumers.

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities.

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody, Kuromi, LittleTwinStars, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Gudetama, Aggretsuko, Chococat, Bad Badtz-Maru and Keroppi. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please follow @sanrioindonesia on Instagram and @SanrioIndonesia on Facebook.

